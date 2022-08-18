Read full article on original website
49 state of mind
5d ago
I could of learned so much more about sex with a democrat teacher 😳 they seem to think hands on education is superior to out of the book 📕
Reply
3
Related
Florida mail carrier, 61, mauled to death by pack of dogs after truck breaks down
A Florida mail carrier who was hospitalized in critical condition after being mauled by a pack of dogs has died from her injuries. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, who was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, was attacked by five dogs after her truck broke down on a North Florida road on Sunday afternoon.
Arkansas officer suspended over caught-on-camera arrest had alleged history of excessive force, attorney says
One of the three Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended after a video posted on social media showed two of them pummeling a man while a third held him on the ground had previously received a complaint for alleged excessive use of force, an attorney said. Arkansas State Police and the...
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Traffic stop in Mount Vernon leads to gun arrest
Officials say the two conducted a traffic stop Monday night that led to the recovery of a firearm and an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firearms found after standoff ends with 2 brothers killed
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Ohio property where a weekend standoff ended with law enforcement shooting and killing two brothers.Local authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, fired guns at law enforcement vehicles during the standoff and one of the brothers had threatened to explode a propane tank rather than be captured.The Knox County sheriff's office said the standoff began after a bail bondsman reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday that his vehicle had been shot at multiple times as...
Kiely Rodni case: Sheriff confirms body pulled from California reservoir belongs to missing 16-year-old
The body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was pulled from a California reservoir on Sunday near a campground that she vanished from about two weeks ago, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday following an autopsy. Her remains were discovered inside a vehicle submerged in 14 feet of...
Maryland police search for missing 26-year-old mom Danielle Vines, infant son Christian missing for sixth day
Maryland police outside the Washington-D.C. metropolitan area are looking for a 26-year-old mother and her infant son who have been missing for at least six days as of Sunday. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant son, Christian Wilson.
Pelosi DA defends misdemeanor charges, withholding of police dashcam video in California DUI arrest
The district attorney charged with prosecuting Paul Pelosi, millionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for a May DUI offense defended the light charges against him and her request to withhold police dashcam video of the incident following his guilty plea Tuesday. In an interview from her office in Napa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'
The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Georgia couple arrested after bag of drugs found next to 2-year-old's McDonald's Happy Meal: Police
A Georgia couple found themselves under arrest after police said they found a bag of drugs in their car lying next to a 2-year-old child's McDonald's happy meal. Jonathan Loftis, 34, and Bethany Smith, 23, have been charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession after they were pulled over on Interstate 85 earlier this month by Coweta County deputies who say that Loftis was driving erratically, WAGA-TV reported.
Texas troopers seize 10 bundles of marijuana following traffic stop, high-speed chase
Texas law enforcement authorities were recently involved in a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit that ultimately yielded 10 bundles of marijuana. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say they attempted to stop a Toyota passenger car earlier this week on Military Highway 281 for a traffic violation before the car took off on them, according to a Twitter post from the department.
Iowa single-car accident kills 2, injures 3 more
A woman and a 12-year-old child died when their vehicle crashed into a Davenport bridge and flipped into a creek, and three other children in the car suffered injuries, police said. The crash happened Monday night, when a sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman went out of control,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whoever allowed NYC sucker-punch suspect out of jail should 'be removed from office:' Maryland police union president
Whoever allowed NYC sucker-punch suspect out of jail should 'be removed from office:' Maryland police union president.
Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video released after California guilty plea
FIRST ON FOX: California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released photos and videos recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday. The long-awaited video shows Pelosi's alleged slurred speech and what...
Texas cyclist slaying suspect Kaitlin Armstrong: 'Biased publicity' makes fair trial 'virtually' impossible
FIRST ON FOX: An attorney for Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused of gunning down a pro cyclist who had gone on a date with her boyfriend the evening of her death, is hitting back at prosecutors’ attempts to limit the communications with the media. In a court filing...
New Jersey man indicted in interstate fentanyl mailing operation
A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly using Staten Island mailing facilities to ship thousands of pills of fentanyl across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges in connection with the interstate fentanyl mailing operation.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Minn. man convicted of raping, beating, and killing woman 36 years ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was recently found guilty of raping and killing a woman more than 36 years ago. According to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Nancy Daugherty was killed in the early hours of July 16, 1986. An investigation was launched with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisholm Police Department, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
elkhornmediagroup.com
UPDATE: Police Chief issues a statement regarding the shooting
News release from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer. On the listed date at the listed time, Milton-Freewater Dispatch received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 115 SW 1st Avenue. MFPD responded and discovered that multiple shots had been fired, and several victims suffered gunshot wounds. A multi-agency...
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Fox News
781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7