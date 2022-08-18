ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Ken Leung loves that we get to go home with Eric in Industry season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 4. Eric Tao (Ken Leung) is having trouble adapting to the changing times. After Harper's (Myha'la Herrold) big win with Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) puts him in a tough spot at work, Eric takes some time away from the office in the latest episode of Industry. While at home with his wife and kids, he learns that his former mentor, Newman, recently died. He ends up reuniting with Newman's widow — who he used to have a relationship with.
EW.com

Daniel Craig has his Knives Out in first photos from Netflix sequel

Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is back on the case. Netflix unveiled the first photos from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson's sequel to his instant hit whodunnit, Knives Out. The first film saw Blanc investigating the death of an acclaimed mystery author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer),...
EW.com

Mad Max director George Miller casts bullied Australian boy in prequel film Furiosa

Sometimes mad geniuses have the biggest hearts. George Miller, acclaimed director of Mad Max: Fury Road and the upcoming Three Thousand Years of Longing, was affected by a 2020 viral video that showed a young Australian boy, Quaden Bayles, crying after being picked up from school by his mother. Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, and was being harshly bullied at school.
EW.com

Virginia Patton Moss, It's a Wonderful Life actress, dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, died Aug. 18 at the age of 97. A funeral home in Anne Arbor, Mich. confirmed that Patton Moss, who portrayed the wife of George Bailey's (James Stewart) brother, Harry (Todd Karns), died last month in Georgia. Her It's a Wonderful Life costar Karolyn Grimes, who starred as one of George and Mary Bailey's (Donna Reed) children, daughter Zuzu, paid tribute to Patton Moss on Facebook. "We have another angel!" Grimes wrote. "She will be missed!"
EW.com

Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship. The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award

Brendan Fraser's career comeback just got a significant boost thanks to a major pre-Oscars accolade. The actor won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
EW.com

Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
EW.com

Ioane 'John' King, star of Spartacus TV series, dies at 49

Ioane "John" King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being promoted to recurring fan-favorite gladiator Rhaskos, died Aug. 15 from cancer. He was 49. The New Zealand actor passed in the company of loving friends and family, his family shared on a Facebook page...
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
EW.com

Mischa Barton has Cooper family reunion with The O.C. parents Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan

Welcome to South Carolina, bitch: The O.C. alum Mischa Barton reunited with her onscreen parents at a fan convention in Charleston. The actress joined Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan, who portrayed Marissa Cooper's parents Julie and Jimmy in the 2003 teen soap, at Ep-ix and Chill, a convention that brought together stars of other beloved teen titles like Teen Wolf, Gilmore Girls, and Charmed, for a panel on Sunday.
EW.com

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint thinks if dragons can fly, then Lord Velaryon can be Black

Though House of the Dragon might be breaking records, some of its detractors sound like broken records — at least when it comes to the show's diversity. The members of House Velaryon, pale-skinned and purple-eyed in George R.R. Martin's hallowed texts, are wealthy Black seafarers in the HBO series — their race having been the subject of a number of think pieces, rants, and general internet weighings-in.
EW.com

Only Murders in the Building creator breaks down season 2 finale time jump twist and new murder

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Just when Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) think they're finally out of the murder game, something pulls them right back in on Only Murders in the Building. At least they got a year break with no gruesome deaths and being named as suspects in murder cases, right?
EW.com

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding doubled as a Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion. The Modern Family star was joined by her former cast mates — including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — when she tied the knot with her longtime fiancé on Aug. 20. Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara, and Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, also attended the dreamy, outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., per PEOPLE.
EW.com

Batgirl directors reveal they have no footage of shelved film after studio blocked access

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah tried to salvage footage of their shelved superhero film, but Warner Bros.' servers foiled their plan. The filmmakers addressed the studio's decision to axe the film while in post-production in a new interview with French outlet SKRIPT, sharing that they were in the middle of the editing process when they got word of the development. "The guys from Warners told us it was not a talent problem from our part or the actress, or even the quality of the movie," El Arbi said. "They told us it was a strategic change. There was new management, and they wanted to save some money."
