Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Ken Leung loves that we get to go home with Eric in Industry season 2
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 4. Eric Tao (Ken Leung) is having trouble adapting to the changing times. After Harper's (Myha'la Herrold) big win with Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) puts him in a tough spot at work, Eric takes some time away from the office in the latest episode of Industry. While at home with his wife and kids, he learns that his former mentor, Newman, recently died. He ends up reuniting with Newman's widow — who he used to have a relationship with.
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their nuptials with family and friends
Although they made it official at a "super small" Las Vegas wedding in July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weren't done celebrating their love. The newlyweds threw a lavish bash for their friends and family on Affleck's estate in Georgia on Saturday, according to PEOPLE. The couple's children from their...
EW.com
Daniel Craig has his Knives Out in first photos from Netflix sequel
Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is back on the case. Netflix unveiled the first photos from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson's sequel to his instant hit whodunnit, Knives Out. The first film saw Blanc investigating the death of an acclaimed mystery author, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer),...
EW.com
Mad Max director George Miller casts bullied Australian boy in prequel film Furiosa
Sometimes mad geniuses have the biggest hearts. George Miller, acclaimed director of Mad Max: Fury Road and the upcoming Three Thousand Years of Longing, was affected by a 2020 viral video that showed a young Australian boy, Quaden Bayles, crying after being picked up from school by his mother. Bayles has a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, and was being harshly bullied at school.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
EW.com
Virginia Patton Moss, It's a Wonderful Life actress, dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, died Aug. 18 at the age of 97. A funeral home in Anne Arbor, Mich. confirmed that Patton Moss, who portrayed the wife of George Bailey's (James Stewart) brother, Harry (Todd Karns), died last month in Georgia. Her It's a Wonderful Life costar Karolyn Grimes, who starred as one of George and Mary Bailey's (Donna Reed) children, daughter Zuzu, paid tribute to Patton Moss on Facebook. "We have another angel!" Grimes wrote. "She will be missed!"
EW.com
Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship. The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award
Brendan Fraser's career comeback just got a significant boost thanks to a major pre-Oscars accolade. The actor won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
SNL alums on their favorite hosts and sketches, worst auditions, and the show's future
Maya Rudolph didn't totally know what she was walking into when she agreed to appear on the most recent season finale of Saturday Night Live, during friend Natasha Lyonnne's opening monologue — an episode that turned out to be the last for series stars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney.
EW.com
Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
EW.com
Ioane 'John' King, star of Spartacus TV series, dies at 49
Ioane "John" King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being promoted to recurring fan-favorite gladiator Rhaskos, died Aug. 15 from cancer. He was 49. The New Zealand actor passed in the company of loving friends and family, his family shared on a Facebook page...
EW.com
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick's devoted man Friday and longtime collaborator, dies at 74
Leon Vitali, a frequent Stanley Kubrick collaborator and his all-around man Friday, has died at age 74. Vitali's family announced his passing, saying he died in Los Angeles on Aug. 19 surrounded by loved ones including his three children, Masha, Max, and Vera. "Leon was a special and lovely man...
EW.com
Mischa Barton has Cooper family reunion with The O.C. parents Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan
Welcome to South Carolina, bitch: The O.C. alum Mischa Barton reunited with her onscreen parents at a fan convention in Charleston. The actress joined Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan, who portrayed Marissa Cooper's parents Julie and Jimmy in the 2003 teen soap, at Ep-ix and Chill, a convention that brought together stars of other beloved teen titles like Teen Wolf, Gilmore Girls, and Charmed, for a panel on Sunday.
EW.com
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint thinks if dragons can fly, then Lord Velaryon can be Black
Though House of the Dragon might be breaking records, some of its detractors sound like broken records — at least when it comes to the show's diversity. The members of House Velaryon, pale-skinned and purple-eyed in George R.R. Martin's hallowed texts, are wealthy Black seafarers in the HBO series — their race having been the subject of a number of think pieces, rants, and general internet weighings-in.
EW.com
Nicki Minaj lands first solo No. 1 Hot 100 single of her career with 'Super Freaky Girl'
Pound the alarm in celebration: Nicki Minaj just landed the first solo No. 1 single of her career on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new song "Super Freaky Girl," the publication announced Monday. Though she's reached the peak position with other artists like Doja Cat ("Say So") and controversial...
EW.com
Andrew Garfield defends Method acting: 'It's not about being an a--hole to everyone on set'
Andrew Garfield is speaking out against the notion that Method acting is "bulls---." Following recent remarks from actors such as Mads Mikkelsen, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour decrying the potential downsides of Method acting, Garfield opened up about his own use of the technique on Monday's episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.
EW.com
Only Murders in the Building creator breaks down season 2 finale time jump twist and new murder
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Just when Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) think they're finally out of the murder game, something pulls them right back in on Only Murders in the Building. At least they got a year break with no gruesome deaths and being named as suspects in murder cases, right?
EW.com
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding doubled as a Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion. The Modern Family star was joined by her former cast mates — including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — when she tied the knot with her longtime fiancé on Aug. 20. Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara, and Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, also attended the dreamy, outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., per PEOPLE.
EW.com
Batgirl directors reveal they have no footage of shelved film after studio blocked access
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah tried to salvage footage of their shelved superhero film, but Warner Bros.' servers foiled their plan. The filmmakers addressed the studio's decision to axe the film while in post-production in a new interview with French outlet SKRIPT, sharing that they were in the middle of the editing process when they got word of the development. "The guys from Warners told us it was not a talent problem from our part or the actress, or even the quality of the movie," El Arbi said. "They told us it was a strategic change. There was new management, and they wanted to save some money."
Comments / 0