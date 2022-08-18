ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, ME

lcnme.com

Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’

Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
NOBLEBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland

A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
tornadopix.com

Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island

Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Happy Wheels gets rolling at new location in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Maine classic is back in business. Happy Wheels welcomed skaters to its brand new location Saturday in Westbrook with a ribbon-cutting grand opening event. The original location in Portland closed down in late 2019, when the business was sold to a developer. The Derek Fitzgerald...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Soaking showers end overnight

Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Spirit Halloween Haunting Massive Retail Space In Augusta

Even though we are still in the middle of summer, a sure sign that fall, and all of the fall holidays, is on the way is the arrival of the Spirit Halloween stores. For those who don't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up stores that are open from September through October. They sell everything you need for Halloween. We mean EVERYTHING!
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Body pulled from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

Lewiston police are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Androscoggin River on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a man’s body floating in the water in an area behind the old Peck building on Main Street. Lewiston police said it appeared that the body...
LEWISTON, ME
wgan.com

Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location

WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
WESTBROOK, ME
92 Moose

A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades

It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
FAIRFIELD, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

