CBS Austin
One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
CBS Austin
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 71
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 5:15 a.m. that medics were on the scene of a reported multi-vehicle crash on West SH 71 with one person pinned. Extrication was in progress.
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies from injuries in I-35 crash after being thrown from car's hood
A woman is facing prison time after a man hanging on to the hood of her car was critically injured when the vehicle crashed in North Austin -- the man later died from his injuries. It happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, just before midnight in the northbound service road of I-35...
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
SH 71 reopens after deadly crash in Oak Hill area
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Oak Hill area Monday morning.
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured after crash on Mopac SB ramp in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a collision in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 2:06 a.m. to the ramp from Parmer Lane to Mopac Southbound. ATCEMS said one of the drivers involved was pinned in their vehicle...
Woman killed in Circle C hit-and-run, Austin police search for driver
Police released photos of the car, which is a dark-colored sedan.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox44news.com
Bridge checked for damages after Salado-area fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle fire in Salado has also caused damages to the Salado Creek Bridge. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office posted on social media that just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on FM-2843 at the Salado Creek bridge. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage abandoned in the eastbound lane of traffic.
CBS Austin
DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo
The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
CBS Austin
APD releases video from officer-involved shooting that injured alleged carjacker
Police have released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in North Austin that left a suspected carjacker in critical condition. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz remains at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
3 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Collision In Austin County (Austin, TX)
Officials from the Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 PM on Saturday night. The incident is reported to have taken place on Elroy Road, off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking.
KVUE
Austin-area residents share images, videos of flooding
Austin saw record rainfall on Monday. Here's a look at the weather from your perspective.
fox7austin.com
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
CBS Austin
Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park
AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
CBS Austin
Drought has city crews clearing more debris from creeks as rainstorms hit
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rain can quickly turn Austin’s stagnant creeks into rushing waterways. It's why City of Austin crews were out in full force removing debris on Monday. “It is one of the largest rain events we've had in quite some time,” said John Beachy, Division Manager...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
