WDBJ7.com
Danville Regional Airport adds renovations in preparation for casino traffic
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations for the Danville Regional Airport are beginning to take flight as new, upgraded furniture is being installed. The renovations come in anticipation for increased passengers the new Caesars Casino will bring and current traffic. “A combination of existing Virginia International Raceway traffic activity in combination...
Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closed
Roanoke Valley residents now have one less option for eating seafood when they dine out. WFIR radio is reporting that Red Lobster on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke has abruptly closed after 42 years in the area. When you dial the phone number a recording thanks customers for their years of service and says "We look forward" to serving you at one of our other locations." Callers are told to go to tthe website to find other locations in the area. At his time there are no othere news outlets reporting hte closing.
chathamstartribune.com
Joseph Clinton Sours
Joseph Clinton Sours, 95, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Danville, Virginia. Clinton was born December 5, 1926 in Chatham, Virginia to the late Bernard Hall Sours and Gertrude Inman Sours. The eldest of seven children, Clinton worked on the family tobacco farm helping...
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
WSLS
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management
ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
chathamstartribune.com
Monday to resign as interim county administrator
Pittsylvania County's interim County Administrator Clarence Monday submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective in 30 days or less and in collaboration with the Board of Supervisors, according to county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. Monday's departure comes when the Board of Supervisors is still looking for a permanent replacement after firing former County...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
whee.net
PSA to take water from Philpott
The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
chathamstartribune.com
Barger named director of Social Services
After several months of serving in an interim capacity, Regina Barger has been named the new Director of Pittsylvania County Social Services. The local Social Services Board made the unanimous appointment during a special called meeting Monday night. “Having worked with the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services for 15...
chathamstartribune.com
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
WSET
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
WDBJ7.com
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted, sentenced in Jan. 6 riots appeals
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced last week for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots has begun the appeals process. Thomas Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, submitted to the Washington D.C. District Court a notice of appeal Monday. It identifies as the subject of the appeal all counts, judgement and the sentence for Robertson entered on August 11.
WSET
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
3-year-old hurt after hit by vehicle leaving Pittsylvania Co. driveway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A driver in Pittsylvania County is not facing any charges after being accused of hitting a child while pulling out of a driveway on Saturday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a 3-year-old ran behind a vehicle while it was backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of […]
Blue Ridge Muse
When stores, like pharmacies, can’t stay open as promised, it’s time to shop elsewhere
A lot of Floyd County residents found themselves without access to needed prescription medications because the pharmacy at CVS on Main Street in the town is closed for a third straight day, citing a failure to have a licensed pharmacist on the premises. To make matters worse, those who need...
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
