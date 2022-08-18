Roanoke Valley residents now have one less option for eating seafood when they dine out. WFIR radio is reporting that Red Lobster on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke has abruptly closed after 42 years in the area. When you dial the phone number a recording thanks customers for their years of service and says "We look forward" to serving you at one of our other locations." Callers are told to go to tthe website to find other locations in the area. At his time there are no othere news outlets reporting hte closing.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO