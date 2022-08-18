Read full article on original website
Crucial SSDs and portable drives are up to 29 percent off at Amazon
If you have an aging machine that could use a storage upgrade,...
Get a refurbished 2013 MacBook Air for under $300
With students heading back to school shortly, brand-new laptops for your young ones (or yourself) can get expensive. If you have a tight budget, a flagship model probably isn't the best use of your money. So if you need a notebook and are strapped for cash, buying something refurbished might be your best bet, especially if its operating system still receives support. One example worth considering is the , and you can or nearly 80 percent off its original price.
Google's Pixel 6a falls to a new low price of $399 at Amazon
The...
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever right now on Amazon
Google...
Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Instead of coming up with a brand new design, for its fourth-generation big screen foldable, Samsung opted for a bunch of tweaks and refinements. The Z Fold 4 news Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 provides faster performance and markedly longer battery life, while a new 50MP main sensor and 3x telephoto zoom deliver an upgraded photography experience. Samsung has continued its partnerships with Google and Microsoft to create apps and software including a new taskbar to better support productivity and multitasking. That said, the Z Fold 4 remains heavier and bulkier than a typical smartphone, and with a starting price of $1,800 is still just as expensive as before.
VESA's ClearMR is a new standard for display motion performance
The Video Electronics Standards Associated (VESA) wants to make buying your next monitor or TV easier, and it’s doing so by introducing a new standard. I know what you’re thinking: between , and , aren’t there already more VESA standards than anyone can keep track of? Well, yes, but the organization’s newest certification program may help demystify one of the more opaque aspects of buying a new display: motion clarity performance.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The foldable phone I’ve been waiting for
I'm ready to ditch my Pixel for Samsung's mini foldable. In this article: android, gear, foldable, samsung, smartphone, galaxy z flip 4, review. I hate to admit it, but I might have a new favorite phone. Samsung's Galaxy Z...
Google TV is getting improved performance and app management
Since the launch of Google TV almost two years ago, Google has been busy adding new features to the platform – including, most recently, . So if you feel the company has neglected the product from a performance and stability standpoint, the latest Google TV update is for you.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 review: Stellar sound, insane battery life
The new design is forgettable, but the rest of the updates might make up for it. In this article: Music, gear, audio, headphones, sennheiser, review, momentum 4. When a company has been making headphones...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: A flagship foldable refined
Throughout its first three generations, Samsung’s flagship foldable phone has made massive leaps and improvements. Simply putting together the original Fold with its flexible OLED screen was a triumph of engineering, even though it had some obvious flaws. Then on the Z Fold 2, Samsung got rid of the selfie notch, increased the size of the Cover Screen and redesigned the hinge to better withstand everyday wear and tear. And with the Z Fold 3, we got native stylus support and water resistance on a foldable for the first time.
Apple's Self Service Repair program now includes some recent MacBooks
Apple's Self Service Repair program is no longer limited to iPhones. The company is adding M1-based MacBook Air and Pro systems to the program on August 23rd, giving you access to official parts and tools to fix your laptop at home. You can replace the display, the battery (plus the top case), trackpad and other major components. As before, you're using "many" of the same resources you'd find at an Apple retail store or authorized repair shop.
SteelSeries' first desktop speakers include a 5.1-channel USB model
The gaming audio market has focused on headphones for years, leaving you to rely on familiar brands like Logitech and Klipsch if you prefer speakers. SteelSeries thinks it can shake things up, though. It's introducing its first desktop speaker line, Arena, and promising a few standout features aimed at gamers. The flagship Arena 9 (pictured at middle) is billed as the first gaming speaker setup to deliver 5.1-channel surround sound through USB. There's still a 3.5mm jack if you like, but you won't need a nest of wires to immerse yourself in games on a PC, Mac or PlayStation. You can expect synced RGB lighting, too.
Sony has a new PS5 controller, the DualSense Edge
Sony is leveling up its PlayStation 5 gamepads with the DualSense Edge. The Edge is all about customization — it features five unique profiles, upgraded guts and a few extra input methods. There are two function buttons below the analog sticks on the new controller, and in initial images all of the rubberized grips look extra grippy all around.
YouTube TV could soon get a 'Mosaic Mode' for watching multiple livestreams simultaneously
Google’s YouTube TV service could soon become more conducive to watching sports. According to Protocol, the company is developing a feature called Mosaic Mode that would allow subscribers to stream up to four live feeds simultaneously. Google reportedly discussed the feature during an event the company held last month for manufacturing partners.
Apple confirms iPadOS 16 will arrive later than iOS 16
Has confirmed reports that it will shake up the typical rollouts for its major operating system updates this year. For the first time in years, the company will not release the public build of the new at the same time as the next iOS. It's expected that iOS 16 will arrive soon after Apple's usual September iPhone event. However, the company says it will release the next iPadOS sometime this fall instead.
