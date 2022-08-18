ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 4

Related
Cleveland.com

Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust

I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Skiing Boston Mills gets me through Northeast Ohio winters. But last year, hours were short and lines were long. Complaints against Vail Resorts snowballed. So I am thrilled that this winter Vail...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine needs to tell Ohioans what he knows about alleged House Bill 6 payoffs

Gov. Mike DeWine owes Buckeyes a clear, under-oath explanation for his role in and underlying knowledge of the alleged FirstEnergy payoffs for passage of House Bill 6. As then-U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers declared when five Statehouse figures were arrested by the FBI as the scandal broke more than two years ago, it’s “likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What’s that thing on my plant? How to diagnose and heal problems in your Northeast Ohio garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On a beautiful summer day last week in Northeast Ohio, the birds were singing, cicadas were humming, and there was a spring in my step as I rounded the corner to pick some fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a dinner salad. I beamed with pride at my tomato plants happily winding up their vertical trellises, when out of the corner of my eye, I spotted it.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Election State#Abortions#Constitutional Amendment#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cleveland.com

Sunshine sticks around: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The sun continues to shine in Northeast Ohio Wednesday, as temperatures creep up a bit compared to Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s tomorrow, with very light winds possible in the afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with the low temperature in the mid-60s. Some light wind is possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy