CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.

