Read full article on original website
Related
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
Ohio board OK’s language for two constitutional amendments for Nov. 8 election, as opponents consider legal challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Ballot Board approved language for two issues that voters are expected to decide on Nov. 8. Issue 1 will ask voters whether they want to require courts to consider public safety when setting monetary bail. Issue 2 would bar non-citizens from voting in state...
New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Skiing Boston Mills gets me through Northeast Ohio winters. But last year, hours were short and lines were long. Complaints against Vail Resorts snowballed. So I am thrilled that this winter Vail...
Gov. DeWine needs to tell Ohioans what he knows about alleged House Bill 6 payoffs
Gov. Mike DeWine owes Buckeyes a clear, under-oath explanation for his role in and underlying knowledge of the alleged FirstEnergy payoffs for passage of House Bill 6. As then-U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers declared when five Statehouse figures were arrested by the FBI as the scandal broke more than two years ago, it’s “likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
What’s that thing on my plant? How to diagnose and heal problems in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On a beautiful summer day last week in Northeast Ohio, the birds were singing, cicadas were humming, and there was a spring in my step as I rounded the corner to pick some fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a dinner salad. I beamed with pride at my tomato plants happily winding up their vertical trellises, when out of the corner of my eye, I spotted it.
Will construction of Intel’s microchip plant make it even harder to find home repair contractors? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Intel wants 7,000 construction workers to help build its new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation. How will they find the workers amid a national shortage? We’re asking on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Super 25: How does the state stack up regardless of division after Week 1?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state’s top six high school football teams, regardless of division, remain in place since the preseason. However, Fairfield’s 41-24 win against Huber Heights Wayne in southwestern Ohio provided the first big shakeup in cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25. Area defending state champions St....
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
FirstEnergy customers could split $49 million settlement to resolve House Bill 6 lawsuits
COLUMBUS, Ohio—FirstEnergy customers may be in line to receive part of a proposed $49 million settlement deal to resolve a class-action lawsuit over the House Bill 6 energy law scandal. Under the proposed settlement, which is still pending in federal court, any customer of FirstEnergy subsidiaries Ohio Edison, the...
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022; jackpot $90 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in the drawing for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $90 million. The numbers are 12-27-34-55-67 Powerball 9 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 5-17-25-28-34-49 Kicker 293499. The jackpot is $34.4 million for the drawing...
Sunshine sticks around: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The sun continues to shine in Northeast Ohio Wednesday, as temperatures creep up a bit compared to Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s tomorrow, with very light winds possible in the afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with the low temperature in the mid-60s. Some light wind is possible.
Police respond to unwanted guests at golf club: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
Police were called to Pine Hills Golf Club to remove four unwanted persons from the property at 8:40 p.m. July 25. The people reportedly left in two vehicles before police arrived, but officers were given their names. There was no further information available at the time of the report. Theft:...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 4