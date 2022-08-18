ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No entity of the government is anymore. They all live way outside of the regular Americans life. They get elected and boom all of the sudden there millionaires and live in gated communities or on property guarded by secret service or government paid security.

This is why elected leaders shouldn’t be able to draw maps. People pick their leaders, not the other way around!

ohio legislation hasn't represented the people for quite sometime.

The Week

Democrat Pat Ryan beats Republican Marc Molinaro in special House race in bellwether New York district

Democrat Pat Ryan, a combat veteran and Ulster County executive, narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, The Associated Press and other news organizations projected late Tuesday. The seat was vacated when former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D) became New York's lieutenant governor, and Ryan will serve the final four months of Delgado's term while campaigning in the newly redrawn 18th District.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, and Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, lost their seats. Maloney lost to her longtime colleague, Rep. Jerry Nadler, who became her rival as their longtime Manhattan congressional districts were merged. Jones lost a packed primary in Manhattan and Brooklyn to Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
