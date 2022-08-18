Read full article on original website
Wayne Hudson
5d ago
No entity of the government is anymore. They all live way outside of the regular Americans life. They get elected and boom all of the sudden there millionaires and live in gated communities or on property guarded by secret service or government paid security.
Reply
16
JustAGuy
5d ago
This is why elected leaders shouldn’t be able to draw maps. People pick their leaders, not the other way around!
Reply
21
Suzanne Tulk
5d ago
ohio legislation hasn't represented the people for quite sometime.
Reply(1)
14
Comments / 24