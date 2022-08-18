ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FitnessVolt.com

Powerlifter Amanda Lawrence Pulls a Massive 250-kg (551-lb) Paused Deadlift PR

Despite being only 25 years old, Amanda Lawrence has placed herself amongst the biggest names in powerlifting. She did so by scoring and defending her IPF World Champion titles, as well as setting World Records in the process. Among those records, Amanda’s deadlift is arguably her most impressive, as she is capable of pulling some amazing weights. In addition to completing huge lifts in competition, Amanda must also demonstrate her strength and power during training by undertaking similar feats of strength. It was exactly this situation that led Lawrence to turn to Instagram on August 20th to announce her new 250-kilogram (551-pound) paused deadlift PR.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
Upworthy

7-year-old Dakota White makes history in Junior Olympics as the 'fastest kid in the nation'

The "fastest kid in the nation" is a seven-year-old African American girl named Dakota White from Dallas, Texas. She recently broke a Junior Olympics national record when she helped her team at the AAU Junior Olympics win a title. Dakota ran her part in 59.08 seconds and set a new record. This led her team from Fort Worth's Xpress Track Club to break the previous record for the girls' eight and under 100-meter relay. When asked how Dakota does it, she said, "I just run really hard," according to Fox News.
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations

At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua Tossing Belts Out of The Ring: I Think He's Lost A Lot Of Faith In The System

Eddie Hearn evidently believes that Anthony Joshua’s bizarre post-fight actions were, in part, attributable to his frustrations with boxing’s sanctioning bodies. Shortly after it was announced that Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk had defeated Londons’ Joshua by split decision to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles in their heavyweight unification rematch Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua unexpectedly went on a bizarre rant.
FitnessVolt.com

Watch Fitness Influencer Big Boy Shoulder Press Dana Linn Bailey & Kristen Nun

Female bodybuilders Dana Linn Bailey and Kristen Nun are renowned for joining forces inside the gym. While on YouTube, fitness enthusiast Big Boy has often been pictured training with MMA fighters, lifting heavy weights with powerlifters and bodybuilders. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Big Boy can be seen shoulder pressing the ladies instead of a barbell.
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage

There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
The Spun

Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos

While Kliff Kingsbury is getting ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals head coach's rumored girlfriend is enjoying some time overseas. Veronica Bielik, the rumored girlfriend of the NFL head coach, shared some vacation photos on her Instagram page. "So grateful for every breath," Veronica...
