Linda Brown Abbott
5d ago
This happens a lot. Birds love sunflower seeds and drop many as they fly to their nest. Sunflowers are very easy to grow. So, they take root if the soil is good. They are beautiful plants.
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WGAL
echo-pilot.com
Firefighters work for hours to contain Pennsylvania diesel shop fire
Fire spread through a diesel repair shop on Buchanan Trail East just west of Waynesboro, Pa., Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 6557 Buchanan Trail East, the fire inside Patterson's Diesel Inc. was well-involved, said Robert Doverspike, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
WGAL
Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PA
Looking to end the summer with some memorable family fun attractions in the area? There are plenty of options in Lancaster, and I'm highlighting three today, covering everything from an adrenaline-filled theme park to farmland fun in the countryside.
wtae.com
FRUSTRATION! Water’s Edge in Bensalem, PA Abruptly Closes; Customers Missing Event Deposits
Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down. It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."
Atlas Obscura
The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie
On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease found dead on Cumberland County road
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A road-killed deer in Cumberland County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, causing the state to expand Disease Management Area 2 in South Central Pennsylvania, the state announced this week. The deer, an adult female, was found...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
WGAL
Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
Dauphin County girl rescued from couple who lured her away via Instagram: police
A New York couple kidnapped a Dauphin County teenager last year after reaching out to her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup, court documents said. A 13-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing to Lower Swatara Township police after she’d been gone for several days in December 2021. The mother said her daughter had run away before, but usually came right back or was quickly found, Lower Swatara police said in an affidavit of probable cause.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
local21news.com
Comments / 1