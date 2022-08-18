ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 2

Related
mainepublic.org

Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states

Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
City
Farmington, ME
City
Portland, ME
Farmington, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Bangor, ME
Portland, ME
Government
mainepublic.org

Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more

With the new school year about to start, Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin addresses top issues and priorities. We’ll discuss how the pandemic has affected education, what’s in store for allocation of funds for facilities and new programs, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public funds for religious schools.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New cold storage facility coming to Portland waterfront

Maine businesses will soon have a new option for shipping perishable goods out of state. State and local officials on Monday broke ground on a 107,000-square-foot cold storage facility on the Portland waterfront. Portland mayor Kate Snyder said it will be a boon for Maine's food and beverage industry, and...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Recent rainfall likely eases drought in southern Maine

Rain finally fell Monday where it was needed most, from central York County, northward along the Maine coast. The National Weather Service reported 2.19 inches of rain in Portland, 1.54 inches in Rockland, and 2.66 inches in Sanford. A few other spots in central York County reported up to 6 inches of rain.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Women And Men#Right To Vote#The State House
mainepublic.org

E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals

It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Farmers and food processors get 20 million dollars in grants to expand production and processing

Roux's Farm in Shapleigh is getting a grant to buy a vat pasteurizer that will help expand the farm's dairy product line. Sixty-four Maine farmers and food processors are receiving 20 million dollars in grants from the state to expand in-state production and processing for dairy, grains, vegetables, fruit, meat and poultry. The Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program aims to increase the supply of Maine-grown food, meet growing demand, and create and sustain jobs.
SHAPLEIGH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy