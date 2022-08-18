Read full article on original website
Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states
Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
Commission head warns low-income Maine defendants could go unrepresented as attorney roster shrinks
The number of lawyers in Maine willing to represent low-income clients continues to decline at an alarming rate, prompting the head of the agency that oversees the network to warn that it can no longer guarantee a lawyer for all defendants. Maine is the only state that relies entirely on...
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin discusses new school programs, funding and workforces challenges, pandemic impacts and more
With the new school year about to start, Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin addresses top issues and priorities. We’ll discuss how the pandemic has affected education, what’s in store for allocation of funds for facilities and new programs, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding public funds for religious schools.
New cold storage facility coming to Portland waterfront
Maine businesses will soon have a new option for shipping perishable goods out of state. State and local officials on Monday broke ground on a 107,000-square-foot cold storage facility on the Portland waterfront. Portland mayor Kate Snyder said it will be a boon for Maine's food and beverage industry, and...
Recent rainfall likely eases drought in southern Maine
Rain finally fell Monday where it was needed most, from central York County, northward along the Maine coast. The National Weather Service reported 2.19 inches of rain in Portland, 1.54 inches in Rockland, and 2.66 inches in Sanford. A few other spots in central York County reported up to 6 inches of rain.
Maine schools with elevated PFAS prepare for new year with water filtration systems
For a few schools near the Maine coast, back-to-school preparations include installing new water filtration systems to eliminate high levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." Recent testing shows at least seven schools have drinking water with PFAS levels higher than the state standard of 20 parts per trillion,...
E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals
It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
Farmers and food processors get 20 million dollars in grants to expand production and processing
Roux's Farm in Shapleigh is getting a grant to buy a vat pasteurizer that will help expand the farm's dairy product line. Sixty-four Maine farmers and food processors are receiving 20 million dollars in grants from the state to expand in-state production and processing for dairy, grains, vegetables, fruit, meat and poultry. The Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program aims to increase the supply of Maine-grown food, meet growing demand, and create and sustain jobs.
