eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora Police Seek Info Regarding Recent Vehicle Break-Ins
Two suspects were seen on a security camera. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Police are seeking information regarding a series of vehicle break-ins. Thefts have reportedly occurred during the early morning hours in the following neighborhoods:. Conwell Street. Manchester Street. Hanover Avenue. Anyone with information about the attached surveillance video...
Fox 19
Police looking for witnesses to crash that critically injured pedestrian in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in the West End on Sunday night. Brian St. Clair, 62, was struck on West Liberty Street between Logan Street and Central Parkway around 11:20 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.
Roebling Point Books and Coffee employee killed in hit-and-run
Friends and family of a hit-and-run victim are pleading for someone to come forward with any information that can help police find the person responsible for the death of a local mother.
Newport police ask for information related to an accident on the 11th Street Bridge on Saturday
The Newport Police have issued this request for information:. On Saturday, August 20th at 12:27 a.m., Newport Police received a call of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge. The vehicle involved fled before the officer’s arrived on the scene. Newport Police and the Campbell...
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists
ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
WLWT 5
71-year-old doctor struck, killed while riding bike in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike in Indian Hill. It happened Aug. 20 around 8:29 a.m. when Indian Hill Rangers and Madeira Fire responded to the intersection of Given and Beech Trail for a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Police: Foster-Maineville Road closed after a car struck a utility pole
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police have closed a road in Maineville after a car struck a utility pole, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Foster-Maineville Road is closed between Sycamore Street and Hopkins Road. Police say the road...
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
WRBI Radio
One hospitalized following three-vehicle crash early Sunday in Milan
— One person was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash just after 2 am Sunday on State Road 350 in Milan. Ripley County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Davidson says a 2010 Hyundai driven by 25-year-old Briana Hoppes of Osgood was westbound on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Auto Center when she crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Kia driven by 18-year-old Jackson Stamper.
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
Cincinnati: A Man Was Hit By Street Car In Over The Rhine
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday morning. Police were called to...
Fox 19
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County. Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate...
WLWT 5
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
WKRC
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
