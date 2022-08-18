ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora Police Seek Info Regarding Recent Vehicle Break-Ins

Two suspects were seen on a security camera. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Police are seeking information regarding a series of vehicle break-ins. Thefts have reportedly occurred during the early morning hours in the following neighborhoods:. Conwell Street. Manchester Street. Hanover Avenue. Anyone with information about the attached surveillance video...
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

One hospitalized following three-vehicle crash early Sunday in Milan

— One person was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash just after 2 am Sunday on State Road 350 in Milan. Ripley County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Davidson says a 2010 Hyundai driven by 25-year-old Briana Hoppes of Osgood was westbound on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Auto Center when she crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Kia driven by 18-year-old Jackson Stamper.
MILAN, IN
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County. Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

