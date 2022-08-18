Read full article on original website
United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia distributes grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants in August of 2022 totaling over $100,000 to several organizations in West Virginia. The grant awards include two North Central West Virginia churches: Cheat Lake United Methodist Church in Morgantown to expand its technological...
Donaldson could make immediate splash for West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First, an admission. I wouldn’t know C.J. Donaldson if he walked into my apartment and announced he’s cooking me a steak for dinner.
Mon Health Medical Center of Morgantown, West Virginia, earns reaccreditation as HeartCARE Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon Health Medical Center for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care, officials said. Mon Health Medical Center was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the third year in a...
Susan Chambers
THORNTON, W.Va. — Susan Lyn Chambers, 58 of Thornton, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20…
Applications due Aug. 29 for Green Bank deer hunt
SOUTH CHARLESTON — A special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, Pocahontas County, has been scheduled for Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4, the Observatory and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday. All hunters who wish to apply must do so online...
Libraries, Arthurdale Heritage receive state grants
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced grants awarded organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. West Virginia Library Commission grants in Preston County went to the Kingwood Public...
First readings approved for updated Bridgeport (West Virginia) ordinances
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved first readings of three proposed ordinances during a regular meeting Tuesday. One ordinance would allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings. Under the nine-page ordinance, code enforcement officials would be able to identify unsafe structures and consider ordering their demolition — whether at the city’s or the owner’s expenses.
Mon Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon He…
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves property acquisition, easement for rail-trail development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor of buying more land for a rail-trail expansion project — a purchase which officials consider to be a huge step toward completion of the amenity. Council passed two ordinances Tuesday: One approving the purchase 7.45...
Preston edges RCB as Manko, Brannon share medalist honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A little extra work earlier in the day didn’t prevent Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Brannon from sharing low medalist honors. Brannon and Preston’s Briar Manko each shot a 40 and shared low medalist honors at a tri-match with RCB, Preston and Notre Dame on Tuesday at Sunny Croft Country Club.
Joel Beane reflects on 50 years as Kingwood's librarian
KINGWOOD — For 50 years, Joel Beane has served the public as librarian at the Kingwood Public Library. He started the job in August 1973 and is retiring Aug. 31.
Eva B. Bragg Kerns
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Eva B. Bragg Kerns, 88, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born in Wallace, WV, on November 7, 1933, to the late William Lee Bragg and Carrie Bell (Dye) Bragg.
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp, according...
Clubs honor eldest man and woman
TERRA ALTA — Portland District’s eldest man and woman were honored Saturday by the Terra Alta Civic Club and Terra Alta Lions Club. Beno Gonzalez, 99, received a cane from the Lions Club, and Dottie Cale, 97, received a bouquet of roses from the civic club.
WVU felt need for speed in offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When you finish 6-7, as West Virginia did last season, there obviously are a number of areas that need improvement and during the off-season coach Neal Brown and his staff zeroed in on improving those weaknesses, despite the fact that they were operating in what is the grey area of the transfer portal.
ATC
ALBRIGHT — There will be a traffic delay on County Route 22, Coal Lick Road, from the junction of W.Va. 26, North Preston Highway, to the junction of County Route 3, Brandonville Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday for paving and shoulder work.
New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state
MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
Clarksburg Water Board requests that City Council approve ARPA funding for Chestnut Street project
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board has asked Clarksburg City Council to again consider allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to the utility’s Chestnut Street water main replacement project. The Water Board previously requested $1 million in ARPA funding from the city, but council has...
Retired school employees meet
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Association of Retired School Employees held their Aug. 9 meeting at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Kingwood. President Guy Cox welcomed 26 members. There were no new members or members attending for the first time.
Mon Health adds patient transport
MORGANTOWN – Mon Health Medical Center has recently unveiled the new Mon F.R.O.G., Free Rides On Ground. The Mon F.R.O.G. is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles on the hospital campus at Morgantown.
