Lewis County, WV

WVNews

United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia distributes grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants in August of 2022 totaling over $100,000 to several organizations in West Virginia. The grant awards include two North Central West Virginia churches: Cheat Lake United Methodist Church in Morgantown to expand its technological...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Susan Chambers

THORNTON, W.Va. — Susan Lyn Chambers, 58 of Thornton, W.Va. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20…
THORNTON, WV
WVNews

Applications due Aug. 29 for Green Bank deer hunt

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, Pocahontas County, has been scheduled for Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4, the Observatory and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday. All hunters who wish to apply must do so online...
GREEN BANK, WV
WVNews

Libraries, Arthurdale Heritage receive state grants

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced grants awarded organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. West Virginia Library Commission grants in Preston County went to the Kingwood Public...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

First readings approved for updated Bridgeport (West Virginia) ordinances

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved first readings of three proposed ordinances during a regular meeting Tuesday. One ordinance would allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings. Under the nine-page ordinance, code enforcement officials would be able to identify unsafe structures and consider ordering their demolition — whether at the city’s or the owner’s expenses.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Mon Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon He…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Jesse Labelle
WVNews

Preston edges RCB as Manko, Brannon share medalist honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A little extra work earlier in the day didn’t prevent Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Brannon from sharing low medalist honors. Brannon and Preston’s Briar Manko each shot a 40 and shared low medalist honors at a tri-match with RCB, Preston and Notre Dame on Tuesday at Sunny Croft Country Club.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Eva B. Bragg Kerns

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Eva B. Bragg Kerns, 88, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born in Wallace, WV, on November 7, 1933, to the late William Lee Bragg and Carrie Bell (Dye) Bragg.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Clubs honor eldest man and woman

TERRA ALTA — Portland District’s eldest man and woman were honored Saturday by the Terra Alta Civic Club and Terra Alta Lions Club. Beno Gonzalez, 99, received a cane from the Lions Club, and Dottie Cale, 97, received a bouquet of roses from the civic club.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

WVU felt need for speed in offseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When you finish 6-7, as West Virginia did last season, there obviously are a number of areas that need improvement and during the off-season coach Neal Brown and his staff zeroed in on improving those weaknesses, despite the fact that they were operating in what is the grey area of the transfer portal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ATC

ALBRIGHT — There will be a traffic delay on County Route 22, Coal Lick Road, from the junction of W.Va. 26, North Preston Highway, to the junction of County Route 3, Brandonville Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday for paving and shoulder work.
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state

MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Retired school employees meet

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Association of Retired School Employees held their Aug. 9 meeting at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Kingwood. President Guy Cox welcomed 26 members. There were no new members or members attending for the first time.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mon Health adds patient transport

MORGANTOWN – Mon Health Medical Center has recently unveiled the new Mon F.R.O.G., Free Rides On Ground. The Mon F.R.O.G. is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles on the hospital campus at Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV

