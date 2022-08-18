ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about amphetamine addiction

Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
Antidepressant Side Effects: The Buspar Brain Zaps

Brain zaps can be a side effect of Buspar. These can be uncomfortable but are typically only temporary. Out of nowhere, you can experience a sudden zap or jolt in your head and brain. This phenomenon is known as brain zaps and can feel like an electric shock. The symptoms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yair#Dor#Diseases#General Health
What is an ovarian teratoma, and what are its symptoms?

Ovarian teratomas are a type of tumor or mass that develop on the ovaries. The majority are noncancerous and require surgery to remove them. Teratomas are a type of tumor or mass of cells that develop from one or more layers of germ cells, which are the cells that help form the male and female reproductive systems. The majority of teratomas that occur on the ovaries are benign, with only a few being cancerous.
COVID-19 May Have Long-Term Effects on the Brain

COVID-19 has proven capable of affecting nearly every part of the body—including the brain. A study of 1.28 million people who had the disease, published Aug. 17 in the Lancet Psychiatry, sheds light on the often complex, and sometimes long-term, impacts of COVID-19 on the minds of kids and adults.
Deep brain stimulation to brain area linked to reward and motivation is potential therapy for depression

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers at UTHealth Houston. The results of the study,...
You have trillions of microbes in your gut. Here’s what at-home test kits can tell you about them

When you hear about the gut microbiome, does it ever make you wonder what tiny creatures are teeming inside your own body? As a microbiologist who studies the microbiomes of plants, animals, and people, I’ve watched public interest in gut microbes grow alongside research on their possible dramatic influence on human health. In the past several years, microbiome-testing techniques used by researchers like me are now available to consumers at home. These personal gut microbiome testing kits claim to tell you what organisms live in your gut and how to improve your gut microbiome using that data.
