ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Ashlee Simpson
NME

NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month

JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween

Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection

I’ve been eating up the videos of Cody Jinks and Clint Black from their tour stint together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clint Black (@clint_black) It is a pairing on stage that I would not have thought of working together, but their stage chemistry is electric. Classic country meeting rockin’ red dirt sound is a match made in heaven. They took the stage in Alpharetta, Georgia, and covered a classic from legend Merle Haggard. “Big City” […] The post Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALPHARETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Collaborator#Apple Music 1
NME

GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video

GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
MUSIC
NME

NME Radio Roundup 22 August 2022: Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Kasabian

Megan Thee Stallion is back with a vengeance on her latest album drop, ‘Traumazine’. The pop-culture juggernaut is still doing hot girl shit, though this time with an edge we’ve never seen from her before. In NME’s four-star review, we highlighted that though “the album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality”.
MUSIC
NME

Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child

Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup. Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate. “It’s a real privilege to be asked by...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Offset shares new song ‘5 4 3 2 1’, produced by Baby Keem

As promised earlier this week, Offset has shared a new song called ‘5 4 3 2 1’ that was produced by Baby Keem. The new song arrives amid rumours that Migos are no longer a trio, with Quavo and Takeoff sharing a new joint single without Offset titled ‘Us Vs. Them’ earlier this month.
MUSIC
NME

Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”

Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
MUSIC
NME

VIXX’s Leo returns with melancholic ‘Losing Game’ music video and new mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’

VIXX vocalist and soloist Leo has made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’. In the new visual, the idol appears to chase a woman through a luxurious mansion. However, it soon becomes apparent that he is ruminating on memories made with a past lover, retracing her steps while wandering the mansion alone.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy