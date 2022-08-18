Read full article on original website
NME
Demi Lovato discusses “survivor’s guilt” after overdose because of Mac Miller’s death
Demi Lovato has discussed how they felt “survivor’s guilt” after their overdose because of Mac Miller‘s death. Lovato suffered an opioid overdose in 2018, telling reporters afterwards that the incident left her with brain damage. Last year, the singer discussed her survivor’s guilt with regards to...
NME
Listen to a snippet of Elton John and Britney Spears’ new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Get a taste of the new track below. The collaboration was confirmed earlier this month and followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available to pre-save here.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
NME
Dr. Dre says ICU doctors prepared for his death after he suffered a brain aneurysm
Dr. Dre has opened up about the near-death experience he faced at the start of last year, when he found himself in an LA hospital’s intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm. The legendary rapper and producer faced his health scare at the start of last year, when...
NME
NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month
JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
NME
Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween
Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
How Kane Brown’s Tattoos Changed His Life Trajectory
Kane Brown's tattoos aren't out of the ordinary in the music business. But they would have been a problem if he'd pursued a different path.
Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection
I’ve been eating up the videos of Cody Jinks and Clint Black from their tour stint together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clint Black (@clint_black) It is a pairing on stage that I would not have thought of working together, but their stage chemistry is electric. Classic country meeting rockin’ red dirt sound is a match made in heaven. They took the stage in Alpharetta, Georgia, and covered a classic from legend Merle Haggard. “Big City” […] The post Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME
GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video
GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 22 August 2022: Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Kasabian
Megan Thee Stallion is back with a vengeance on her latest album drop, ‘Traumazine’. The pop-culture juggernaut is still doing hot girl shit, though this time with an edge we’ve never seen from her before. In NME’s four-star review, we highlighted that though “the album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality”.
NME
‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ confirms release date and drops new images
Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has confirmed a release date for later this year, alongside a number of new images. The anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed 2019 murder mystery will see Daniel Craig return as detective Benoit Blanc, with a brand new ensemble cast joining him.
NME
Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child
Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup. Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate. “It’s a real privilege to be asked by...
NME
Red Velvet’s Yeri to team up with Sam Kim for ‘SM Station’ duet ‘Nap Fairy’
Red Velvet member Yeri will be collaborating with Korean-American singer Sam Kim on a new digital single titled ‘Nap Fairy’ for SM Entertainment’s ‘SM Station’ project. On August 22, SM Entertainment announced that the next instalment of its ongoing weekly ‘SM Station’ digital music project...
NME
Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ live at Zurich gig
Arctic Monkeys debuted a brand new song called ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ tonight (August 23) at their gig as part of Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland – see the performance below. The new song is the first taster fans have got from...
NME
Röyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries III’ to complete three-part project
Röyksopp have announced the third and final album in their ‘Profound Mysteries’ series – ‘Profound Mysteries III’ will come out in November. The project began in late April with ‘Profound Mysteries‘, before a second album of the same name was shared last week (August 19).
NME
Watch Sleater-Kinney and Courtney Barnett cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical’
During the Oregon and Washington legs of Courtney Barnett‘s own touring festival, Here and There, she and Fred Armisen teamed up with Sleater-Kinney to cover Olivia Newtown-John‘s 1981 hit ‘Physical’. The tribute closed out Sleater-Kinney’s sets at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon on Saturday (August 20)...
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder mark Joe Strummer’s 70th birthday with ‘Long Shadow’ cover
Eddie Vedder has covered Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros’ track ‘Long Shadow’ to mark the late Clash musician’s 70th birthday – you can watch Vedder’s rendition below. ‘Long Shadow’ was originally released in October 2003 on the album ‘Streetcore’, which was completed following Strummer’s...
NME
Offset shares new song ‘5 4 3 2 1’, produced by Baby Keem
As promised earlier this week, Offset has shared a new song called ‘5 4 3 2 1’ that was produced by Baby Keem. The new song arrives amid rumours that Migos are no longer a trio, with Quavo and Takeoff sharing a new joint single without Offset titled ‘Us Vs. Them’ earlier this month.
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”
Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
VIXX’s Leo returns with melancholic ‘Losing Game’ music video and new mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’
VIXX vocalist and soloist Leo has made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’. In the new visual, the idol appears to chase a woman through a luxurious mansion. However, it soon becomes apparent that he is ruminating on memories made with a past lover, retracing her steps while wandering the mansion alone.
