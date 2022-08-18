Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study first to link weed killer Roundup to convulsions in animals
A recent report by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80 percent of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. contained the herbicide glyphosate. A study by Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University takes this research one step further and is the first to link the use of the herbicide Roundup, a widely used weed killer, to convulsions in animals.
Phys.org
Algal toxin produced by brackish water species detected in Oder water, natural causes unlikely
The latest investigations confirm the suspicion that the mass development of a toxic brackish water alga has occurred in the Oder. This phenomenon could have played a role in the massive kill of fish, mussels, snails, and possibly other animal species. The researchers continue to believe that it is not a natural phenomenon, given that the algae species Prymnesium parvum does not, under natural conditions, occur in large numbers on the stretches of the Oder that have been hit. To occur in large numbers in this area, the species is dependent on salinity levels that can only be produced by industrial discharges.
Phys.org
Researchers develop blood-brain-barrier-permeable nanoparticles for Alzheimer's disease treatment
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease that leads to insidious deterioration of brain functions. Current treatments for AD that focus on inhibition of amyloid beta (Aβ) aggregation failed to show effectiveness in people with AD symptoms. Strategies that synergistically exert neuroprotection and alleviation of oxidative stress could...
Phys.org
Why are we seeing so many sharks? When is it OK to hunt them?
When images of a dead 600-pound tiger shark hanging on an Alabama dock hit social media this summer, some people reacted with horrified dismay. But others applauded the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo for reviving the shark hunting category after a seven-year hiatus. They say that once declining shark populations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Worms elevate phosphate levels in grass
Worms are the farmer's main little helpers. They improve soil structure and help the plant obtain nutrients and phosphate. But some worms do a better job than others. Hannah Vos obtained her Ph.D. on research on which worms are better at providing this service. And on the fly, she also discovered why this works so well in ferrous soils.
Phys.org
Study reveals how hunting hawks home in on prey inside a chaotic swarm
A study published this week in Nature Communications shows how hunting hawks solve the problem of intercepting a single bat within a dense swarm. The findings increase our understanding of how predators select and track a target among thousands of potential prey. The research was undertaken by Dr. Caroline Brighton,...
Phys.org
Biologists track DNA 'parasites' in the hunt for disease treatments
They are considered "parasitic genes." Even though they comprise over half of human DNA, much remains to be learned about them. Now University of California, Irvine biologists offer new insights into these entities known as transposons, providing knowledge that could one day help in the fight against cancers and aging-related diseases.
Phys.org
Nitrous oxide emissions from Corn Belt soils spike when soils freeze and thaw
Nitrous oxide may be much less abundant in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but as a greenhouse gas, it's a doozy. With a potency 300 times greater than CO2, nitrous oxide's warming potential, especially via agriculture, demands attention. University of Illinois and University of Minnesota researchers are answering the call....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
Phys.org
Study shows 90% of marine species at risk of extinction by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed
An international team of researchers has found that approximately 90% of all marine life on Earth will be at risk of extinction by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed. In their paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the group outlines their study of thousands of marine species and how greenhouse gas emissions might impact them in the future.
Phys.org
Why researchers are interested in keeping (some) lionfish healthy
Researchers in North Carolina recently published a study focused on improving the health and welfare of lionfish (Pterois volitans and Pterois miles). While lionfish are visually striking (and venomous), this raises the question: Why do scientists care about how to keep this invasive species healthy?. The open-access study, "Comparison of...
Phys.org
High levels of toxic mercury in some species of shark meat, fins pose dangers to human health
Shark fins and meat from hammerhead sharks pose a health risk to consumers—especially women of childbearing age—and should not be sold because of their dangerously high levels of toxic mercury, according to a new study. Laura García Barcia, a Florida International University (FIU) Ph.D. candidate in the Predator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Researchers complete first comprehensive threat assessment of all US trees
For the first time, researchers have completed threat assessments for all 881 native tree species in the contiguous United States, resulting in a comprehensive checklist and synthesis that will serve as a critical baseline to guide future tree conservation efforts. The new assessment of U.S. trees reveals that 11-16% of...
Comments / 0