Phys.org
Cage with caps: Selective confinement of rare-earth-metal hydrates in host molecules
Rare-earth metals are indispensable for many technical products, from smartphones, laptops, batteries, electromotors, and wind turbines, to catalysts. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Japanese team has now introduced a molecular "cage" with "caps" that can be used to selectively "confine" certain rare-earth-metal ions for isolation or recycling. The rare-earth...
Phys.org
Better understanding needed of below-ground carbon allocation and its efficiency for nutrient acquisition
Plants allocate large amounts of photosynthetic carbon metabolites to roots and soil and thereby rely on the root-soil-microbe interactions to acquire soil nutrients such as nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) for aboveground growth. Studies have shown that plant carbon input for nutrient acquisition varies between N-fixing and non-N-fixing plants and...
Phys.org
New routes for the construction of strong metal–support interactions
Supported metal nanoparticle catalysts play an important role in a series of industrially important reactions for fuel production, fine chemical synthesis, pollutant removal, and solar harvesting. However, the metal NPs tend to sinter and/or leach under harsh reaction conditions causing the catalyst deactivation, especially for the metals with low Tammann temperature (e.g., Au, Cu). The regeneration of the deactivated catalysts is a complex and costly process; therefore, the stabilization of the metal species against sintering and leaching is extremely important.
Phys.org
Algal toxin produced by brackish water species detected in Oder water, natural causes unlikely
The latest investigations confirm the suspicion that the mass development of a toxic brackish water alga has occurred in the Oder. This phenomenon could have played a role in the massive kill of fish, mussels, snails, and possibly other animal species. The researchers continue to believe that it is not a natural phenomenon, given that the algae species Prymnesium parvum does not, under natural conditions, occur in large numbers on the stretches of the Oder that have been hit. To occur in large numbers in this area, the species is dependent on salinity levels that can only be produced by industrial discharges.
Phys.org
Scientists develop active and smart terahertz electro-optic modulator
Recently, a research group led by Prof. Sheng Zhigao from the High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) investigated an active and smart terahertz electro-optic modulator. Their related results were published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Terahertz (THz) technology has...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Phys.org
A more environmentally friendly air conditioner
Summer is in full swing in the U.S., and people are turning up their air conditioners to beat the heat. But the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could someday replace existing "A/Cs." It's much more environmentally friendly and uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space.
Phys.org
Study first to link weed killer Roundup to convulsions in animals
A recent report by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 80 percent of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. contained the herbicide glyphosate. A study by Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University takes this research one step further and is the first to link the use of the herbicide Roundup, a widely used weed killer, to convulsions in animals.
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
Phys.org
Scientists realize nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene
Isoprene is used as a precursor to produce terpenes and terpenoids. However, the direct catalytic conversion of isoprene to terpenoids is challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene to access a series of unnatural chiral monoterpenoids bearing a quaternary carbon stereocenter.
Phys.org
Detecting nanoplastics in the air
Large pieces of plastic can break down into nanosized particles that often find their way into the soil and water. Perhaps less well known is that they can also float in the air. It's unclear how nanoplastics impact human health, but animal studies suggest they're potentially harmful. As a step toward better understanding the prevalence of airborne nanoplastics, researchers have developed a sensor that detects these particles and determines the types, amounts and sizes of the plastics using colorful carbon dot films.
Phys.org
The secret life of plants revealed: Discovery has implications for food production and carbon storage
A discovery by WA plant biochemists could have big implications for how we use plants for food and store carbon in the future. If you cast your mind back to high school biology, you might remember photosynthesis. It's how plants turn carbon dioxide, water and sunlight into sugar and energy. However, not all of us are familiar with the process of plant respiration.
Phys.org
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Phys.org
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
Phys.org
Fundamental effect of superconductor physics observed 30 years after it was predicted
An experimental discovery of a fundamental physical phenomenon is not something that happens often. Yet this is what Skoltech researchers and their European colleagues recently managed to do: In their paper in Nature, they report the experimental demonstration of the so-called AC coherent quantum phase-slip effect. It holds promise comparable to that of the Josephson effect, which underlies the present-day standard of voltage and ultrasensitive magnetic field sensors.
Phys.org
Researchers investigate effects of tau proteins on microtubules within nerve cells
The tau protein is an important factor linked to the development of human neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. Yet there is still much we do not know about tau and other similar proteins. The most recent discoveries come from the work of an international team including co-authors from the Faculty of Science of Charles University in Prague, Lenka Libusova, Ph.D. and graduate student Tereza Humhalová. The study has been published in Nature Chemical Biology. It shows that tau protein can form coatings or envelopes on cytoskeletal structures of the cell called microtubules. These subsequently change the properties of the coated microtubules and also prevent the passage of certain molecular motors that provide intracellular transport just by moving along the microtubules.
Phys.org
New biological sensor detects hidden disease in potatoes
Despite advances in increased food production, half of all world's harvested food is lost due to rots caused by microorganisms. Plants emit various volatile organic compounds into their surrounding environment, which can be monitored for early detection of plant disease and prevent food loss. A new study published in Talanta...
Phys.org
Tonga volcano eruption released more energy than the most powerful nuclear bomb
The eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga that triggered a tsunami earlier this year (January 2022), released more energy than the Tsar Bomba—the most powerful nuclear bomb ever detonated—according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Sheffield harvested data from weather stations and social media...
Phys.org
Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño
Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.
