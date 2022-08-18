Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
Cheyenne Little Theatre To Perform An Absolute Classic In September
When Cheyenne Little Theatre released their schedule for the upcoming season, I was really excited. It's a really solid lineup and the first show that I saw that made my eyes light up is the show that is going to hit Atlas Theater next month. It's a perfect classic and I'm sure, we've all sung songs randomly or quoted the film adaptation of this classic.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
See Inside a Gorgeous Horse Ranch that Overlooks Laramie, Wyoming
Do you enjoy a nice view of Laramie, Wyoming from above? What about horses? Would you like a place that is built for them? If so, I've found a truly gorgeous horse ranch that overlooks the city. This is the Nightingale Horse Ranch that overlooks Laramie, Wyoming. I first saw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening
Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
Award-Winning Country Music Star to Perform in Laramie Next Month
The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall is the place to be in the Gem City for western dancing and country tunes. They sure know how to throw a good honky tonk bash. And, next month, they're bringing an award-winning country music star to serenade Laramie!. Aaron Watson Comes to Laramie.
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast
There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
Wine Lovers, the 2022 Wine Gala is Happening
Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie. The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!) Dress...
Wyoming Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
And Meow This! New Animal Hospital To Open In Cheyenne Saturday
It's really nice to have options when your four-legged friend isn't feeling so hot or is having an emergency. Starting Saturday, we're going to have a brand new Animal Hospital to serve Cheyenne and our beloved pets. Prairie Hills Animal Hospital will be open for business this Saturday. Dr. Amanda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Mark Your Calendars! Annual Archaeology Fair on September 10
Laramie's Annual Archeology fair is back! If you are new to town and think "what a nerdy fair," don't worry, I thought so too. Back in Fall 2018, during my first semester at the University of Wyoming, for an Archeology class, I had to take to fulfill my science electives, we were required to attend the fair. My friend and I dreaded it. But, when we got there, we stayed longer than expected because we were so fascinated by everything and the activities were a whole lot of fun!
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Leaders
Cheyenne Frontier Days has named its new committee chairs for the 127th Daddy of 'em All. That's according to a CFD Friday morning news release. The new chair of the Concessions Committee is Woody Acord, a Senior IT Analyst, Acord has a BS degree in management and has volunteered on the concessions committee for 23 years. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the HEELS in 2012. Acord will follow Brad Westby as concessions chair.
Cheyenne National Weather Service: Heavy Rain, Wind Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms are possible this afternoon [Aug. 23] in southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website at 11:15 this morning:. Here's a quick looks at the possible timing of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon from one...
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap [AUG 13-19]
Don't you just love it when your textbook has that section towards the end of the chapter with all the recaps and summary? Me too. To make it easier for you to catch up with all that was happening this past week, here's a recap!. Laramie's Flash Flood Weekend. If...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0