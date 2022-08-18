Read full article on original website
Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
Mario Gomez Sanchez identified as victim of Mission quadruple-shooting
Mario Gomez Sanchez has been identified as the man shot dead early Sunday morning at 19th and Mission streets. Three other victims were injured in the shooting. Three of the four victims who suffered from gunshot wounds were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One of the victims was treated and released at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond shootings: Gun violence claims 2 lives, leaves a 65-year-old injured
RICHMOND, Calif. - Gun violence claimed two lives and injured a third person in Richmond on Monday. At about 4 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Fifth Street and MacDonald Avenue in the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood. Investigators said a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
48-year-old man stabbed in SF’s Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said. The stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
Minor robbed at knifepoint, one teen arrested
Three teenagers were detained after reportedly participating in an armed robbery at knifepoint on Friday, according to a Nixle release from Novato Police Department
KGO
KTVU FOX 2
Police believe Menlo Park drive-by shooting was a targeted attack
MENLO PARK, Calif. - Menlo Park police detectives believe a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday was not random, but rather a targeted attack. The city’s police chief characterized the crime as rare for the city. "Very alarming for us. Very unusual in general in Menlo Park. It is very...
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
KTVU FOX 2
