ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exkoa_0hLyiaXr00

Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports.

Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going back to his days working for Fred Trump, is expected to admit to 15 felonies, according to The New York Times. Under the deal, he would agree to testify at trial against the Trump Organization if the company does not reach its own settlement, but not against Trump himself or any of his family members.

Under the terms, Weisselberg would receive a five-month prison sentence but only serve about 100 days, according to CNN. He faced up to 15 years at trial. He would also be required to pay about $2 million in restitution, back taxes, penalties and interest, according to the Associated Press.

The deal would be a "devastating blow to the Trump Organization," Daniel Alonso, a former federal and state prosecutor, told The New York Daily News. "It would make it a relatively easy case to prove if you have a high managerial agent on the stand saying, 'I'm guilty.' That's enormously helpful to the prosecution."

Weisselberg was charged with 15 felony counts and the Trump Organization was charged with 10 counts of tax fraud last year. The Manhattan District Attorney's office alleged that the company compensated Weisselberg and other executives "off the books" and that Weisselberg failed to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income, including a free apartment, two Mercedes-Benz cars, and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

Under the deal, Weisselberg would testify against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled to begin in October, according to Rolling Stone. Weisselberg is reportedly willing to provide testimony admitting to the same crimes as in his trial but would not cooperate with the investigation into the company.

A source told Rolling Stone that Weisselberg's agreement to testify does not mean that prosecutors will necessarily call him to testify. But his potential testimony would "pose a severe threat to Trump's companies," the outlet reported, potentially securing a conviction against his business and "potentially leading to its demise."

Whether or not Trump was directly involved with the tax scheme, the guilty plea is "serious and significant," Rebecca Roiphe, a New York Law School professor, told Rolling Stone. Though Trump is not currently facing charges, the testimony could have "direct consequences on his business and his work and his business' ability to continue in New York," she said.

"Criminal liability is usually a pretty big deal for a corporation— it's often a death sentence," she explained. "The penalties could be so significant that the organization cannot survive past it. The penalties can be so high the company just doesn't exist, and it could ultimately end in the dissolution of the company."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Though Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has not charged Trump, the former president could still face liability in other investigations, including a civil probe led by New York Attorney General Letitia James into his businesses. The Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney's Office is also investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his election in the state. And the Justice Department is investigating Trump under the Espionage Act after he refused to turn over classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago home, leading to an unprecedented FBI raid earlier this month. The DOJ has also questioned witnesses before a grand jury about Trump's role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump at a deposition in James' investigation last week invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

James is expected to issue a "massive, long-threatened 'enforcement action'" against Trump's family and companies in the probe, Insider reported last week. While the company may face fines and back taxes, "James has signaled she will also seek the dissolution of the business itself under New York's so-called corporate death penalty -- a law that allows the AG to seek to dissolve businesses that operate 'in a persistently fraudulent or illegal manner.'"

Comments / 485

YoureATool!
5d ago

Trump is either going to jail or he's going to be penniless by the time they're done with him! I would almost rather watch them take every dime he has and leave him penniless and broke then I would like to see him go to jail but I do want to see the man go to jail although I already know he's a coward and he will probably take his own life before he will allow them to arrest him and prosecute him! so all you trumpsters start getting your conspiracy theories together for when Trump decides to off himself because he's a coward and that's what cowards do. that man couldn't hack going to prison for a day let alone spending decades in a prison cell!

Reply(53)
175
Cynic
5d ago

I'm a Whistling along & taking a deal to take Trumputin dowwwwwnnnnn a long winding road of deceit & deception & tax invasion charges, cause he knew all about it.

Reply(13)
98
judy van coevering
5d ago

Alan certainly knows the dirt and if he's testifying for his agreement that's good news.... sing it alan... spill that tea...

Reply(27)
78
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
POTUS
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Trump Family#The Trump Organization#The New York Times#Cnn#The Associated Press#The New York Daily News#Wei
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

No exit: After Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump is trapped — and his fear is palpable

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. There is no limit to the depths Donald Trump will explore to beg for money. A day after the FBI executed a search warrant on his home at Mar-a-Lago, the former president sent out emails to his supporters saying the FBI had "raided" his home, "broke into" his safe and possibly planted evidence. Was he upset? Maybe. Was he innocent? Who cares? But he was open about needing money to help battle "the corrupt left," whatever that means. And so, dear friends and neighbors, the preacher in the big pop-up tent is going to pass around the hat, and if you'd very graciously give everything you have, the billionaire who needs your money would much appreciate it. By the way, would you like a new shirt with Donald's portrait? He's got those too.
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
18K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy