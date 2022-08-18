ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida school intruder identified as opossum in girls’ bathroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Things got wild inside a central Florida school when an opossum was found inside the girls’ bathroom.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the mischievous marsupial in a Facebook post, with a caption saying that the school resource officer, upon arriving at Indialantic Elementary, sprang into action “as he was notified that an intruder was on campus and had barricaded themselves in the girls’ bathroom!”

“Deputy Swartz immediately took action to locate, identify, and secure a perimeter around the intruder and then immediately called for backup after he identified the suspect as Harry O. Possum,” deputies said in the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQJ8T_0hLyi2oW00
Florida school intruder identified as opossum in girls’ bathroom A sign and crime scene tape were used to block the bathroom door. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Swartz created a sign warning people away and blocked off the door with crime scene tape to make sure that the opossum didn’t get out, that no students went in, and that the children weren’t frightened. A photo included in the Facebook post shows Deputy Swartz standing guard next to the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c19ja_0hLyi2oW00
Deputy Swartz guards bathroom at Indialantic Elementary Inside the bathroom was an opossum. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said backup arrived in the form of Wild Florida Rescue, which captured the opossum and took him away.

In the post, deputies said the opossum would be charged with trespassing, loitering and prowling, resisting without violence and endangering a school resource deputy.

Opossums are the only marsupial native to Florida and are approximately the size of a house cat, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Adult opossums eat venomous snakes, because they are partially immune to the venom, and also eat any ticks on their fur, eating as many as 5,000 in a single season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Indialantic, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Opossum#Intruder#Loitering#Wild Florida Rescue
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
84K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy