Union County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.

A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Quincy teen cited after crashing ATV

A Quincy teen was cited after he crashed his ATV on County Road 73, near County Road 34, in Quincy, Sunday morning just before 1 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office observed a red ATV in the roadway with a male laying on the ground beside it. Authorities...
QUINCY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

82-year-old woman found dead in quarry after crash

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Circleville Tuesday morning in a quarry after a crash, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO states they received a report at 6:30 a.m. that Mary Doddroe was missing. They later learned from one of her children that she left to go to […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WDTN

2 suspects shot, killed after 9-hour standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Lockbourne

Lockbourne – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on US-23 close to the Pickaway County Border. According to early reports, three cars were involved in the area of US-23 southbound. The crash is in the area of 6542 Morehead, just south of St Josephs’s Cemetery.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests

The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Mother arrested for OMVI with two kids in the car

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Saturday night at approximately 10:15 they received a report of a woman driving intoxicated in the Russells Point area. Police found the suspected vehicle on 33 heading toward Bellefontaine. They observed the suspect slow down to 45mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerate to 90mph. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton

KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
KENTON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene

GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after Knox Co. standoff

MOUNT VERNON (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Gilchrist Road at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sought after fatal Marion shooting

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man they said is considered armed and dangerous after a fatal shooting in Marion early Saturday morning. According to Marion Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Adams Street at approximately 12:11 a.m. At the scene, officers found the […]
MARION, OH

