ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFXR

Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

By Anna McDougall
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfdhF_0hLyhBdb00

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man — identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy — with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, members of the department held a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) Walk in the 300 block of Halifax Street in order to offer support and aid to community members beyond the investigation.

According to Jennifer Bowles, the department’s public information officer, it’s important to be there for the community following such tragic events.

PREVIOUS: Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

“Although we are completing this investigation, we’re coming out on these walks to let the citizens know that we care about them. We want to understand what they’re going through. Do they need any additional resources? We strive to be problem solvers in the community,” said Bowles.

The department has been doing H.E.A.R.T Walks since 2019, with Bowles saying they are an important part of showing condolences to the community after a tragedy.

“Coming out on these walks, we’re not looking for any information on the investigation. We’re just here to be a familiar face so the community knows we are available and accessible to them,” said Bowles.

The walk also brought in neighborhood groups, including Mothers Stronger Twogether, an organization run by Danville mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence. They work with authorities to support other families who have also been affected by violent crime.

Police arrest teen, find suspect vehicle following separate Danville shootings

The group’s founder, Jean Jackson, says having someone there who understands what the community is going through can make a huge difference.

“The grief of a mother losing a child, it has no words. You can’t explain it,” Jackson said. “A lot of people say ‘I feel for you, I know how you feel.’ No you don’t.”

Police and Mothers Stronger Twogether want the community to know they are doing everything they can to support them during this time.

As for the homicide investigation, authorities say they are searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, as well as an unnamed 14-year-old in connection with Duffy’s death.

TRACKING CRIME ACROSS VIRGINIA

If you live in the area around Halifax Street and have any video surveillance cameras, if you know anything about Oliver’s whereabouts, or if you know anything about Tuesday’s shooting, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

  • Call patrol at 434-799-6510
  • Call investigations at 434-799-6508
  • Call 911
  • Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000
  • Approach any officer you see
  • Send a message through the department’s social media,
  • Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov ,
  • Use the crime tips app CARE
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 3

Related
WFXR

Man charged with murder following July shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly a month after a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot in Danville, authorities announced that a man has been charged with multiple offenses — including murder — in connection with that deadly incident. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Danville Police#Danville#H E A R T Walks
WSLS

15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said. On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

One person seriously injured during Roanoke fire

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a house fire this morning in the 15 hundred block of Andrews Road in Northwest Roanoke. When they arrived on scene, emergency crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement. No word on a possible cause.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Police said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police ID man who died following Saturday shooting

UPDATE 4:52 p.m. (8/22/22): The Roanoke Police Department has released the name of the man who died at the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting. According to authorities, 25-year-old Mahdi H. Holland of Roanoke arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 20 with gunshot wounds, but ended up dying from his injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy