Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man — identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy — with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, members of the department held a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) Walk in the 300 block of Halifax Street in order to offer support and aid to community members beyond the investigation.

According to Jennifer Bowles, the department’s public information officer, it’s important to be there for the community following such tragic events.

“Although we are completing this investigation, we’re coming out on these walks to let the citizens know that we care about them. We want to understand what they’re going through. Do they need any additional resources? We strive to be problem solvers in the community,” said Bowles.

The department has been doing H.E.A.R.T Walks since 2019, with Bowles saying they are an important part of showing condolences to the community after a tragedy.

“Coming out on these walks, we’re not looking for any information on the investigation. We’re just here to be a familiar face so the community knows we are available and accessible to them,” said Bowles.

The walk also brought in neighborhood groups, including Mothers Stronger Twogether, an organization run by Danville mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence. They work with authorities to support other families who have also been affected by violent crime.

The group’s founder, Jean Jackson, says having someone there who understands what the community is going through can make a huge difference.

“The grief of a mother losing a child, it has no words. You can’t explain it,” Jackson said. “A lot of people say ‘I feel for you, I know how you feel.’ No you don’t.”

Police and Mothers Stronger Twogether want the community to know they are doing everything they can to support them during this time.

As for the homicide investigation, authorities say they are searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, as well as an unnamed 14-year-old in connection with Duffy’s death.

If you live in the area around Halifax Street and have any video surveillance cameras, if you know anything about Oliver’s whereabouts, or if you know anything about Tuesday’s shooting, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

Call patrol at 434-799-6510

Call investigations at 434-799-6508

Call 911

Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000

Approach any officer you see

Send a message through the department’s social media,

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov ,

Use the crime tips app CARE

