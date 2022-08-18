Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- Fargo Police are identifying the man involved in a south Fargo standoff Tuesday morning. Authorities arrested 19-year-old Anthony E. Kaykay in the 2200 blk of 6th Ave. S., following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in collaboration with the Red River Valley SWAT Team.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: One detained, active investigation continues in South Fargo high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking members of the community to avoid an area due to a high-risk search warrant at a south side apartment building. Authorities say that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team began assisting Fargo Police with the search warrant at an apartment building within the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD arrests man tied to Aug. 6 ‘shots fired’ incident
Fargo Police have arrested a man in connection with a “shots fired” incident earlier this month. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo was arrested following the execution of a high-risk search warrant this (Tue) morning at a south Fargo apartment building. The Red River Valley SWAT team used a...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 3 overdoses in lakes area since Aug. 20
10:19 a.m., near 290th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle entered a roadside ditch. No injuries. 10:33 a.m., near Menahga, domestic assault. A caller reported a 46-year-old Menahga man and a 45-year-old Menahga woman were assaulting each other. Medical was refused. The man left the scene on foot and was eventually arrested after a search.
DL-Online
Two-vehicle crash near L and M Fleet Supply in Detroit Lakes, no injuries reported
DETROIT LAKES — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59, near L and M Fleet Supply, in Detroit Lakes resulted in no reported injuries on Tuesday. On Aug. 23, just before 4 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash along the busy highway. The initial report described "unknown injuries" and the conditions of the vehicle occupants were also unknown.
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
kvrr.com
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
valleynewslive.com
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police identify stabbing suspect, victim in critical condition
FARGO (KFGO) – Police have identified a man arrested in a stabbing Wednesday night near the Exxon station on 13th Avenue South in Fargo as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Kane fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest about an hour later.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
valleynewslive.com
Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
