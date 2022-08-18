ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSF has known problems for years, so where are solutions?

By David Behar, Hansville
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago
Ferry service has been abysmal for the last few years, with cancelled runs and service disruptions. We have been told that the problems are due to staffing issues related to COVID, mechanical issues, and insufficient number of Coast Guard certified staff.

I have contacted WSF multiple times to enquire about this, remained on hold for hours to speak to an actual person, yet no one has been able to satisfactorily explain what is being done to get the ferry system back to normal service and when we can expect this to happen.

There was a time that the ferries in Washington State were privately owned and operated by the Black Ball Ferry Lines, and because of the reliance on the people of Washington for reliable transportation, it was decided that they would acquire and run the ferry system as part of the State Department of Transportation.

It feels as though, the ferry service is being run by incompetent leadership who have failed to build new ferries to replace an aging fleet, adequately maintained the existing fleet, failed to anticipate and plan for retirements and turnover by hiring, training, and obtaining required licensing and certification for staff, and communicating clearly and honestly with the ferry riding public of the State of Washington as to what is happening, what is being done about it, and when we can expect to see some results.

David Behar, Hansville

