ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Patrol: Man killed when semis collide head-on in Kingman County

KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Kingman County early Monday. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Peterbilt semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound Freightliner.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Newton, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Newton, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing

Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. WPD says a woman randomly approached him...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
ksal.com

Update: Motorcycle Crash Sunday

A Salina woman was scraped up after falling off the back of her husband’s motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Police say she refused to go to the hospital while her husband was taken to jail on multiple court warrants. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Jody Meyer...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold

It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
NEWTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WIBW

Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy