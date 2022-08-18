Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
Patrol: Man killed when semis collide head-on in Kingman County
KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Kingman County early Monday. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Peterbilt semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound Freightliner.
Buhler man dies in crash
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 57, stabbed near downtown Wichita early Saturday, police say
A police spokesperson says the man went home and reported the incident two hours after it happened.
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
KAKE TV
Construction closes through traffic on Douglas in Delano this week for road resurfacing work
Heads up, if your lunch or dinner plans include visiting the Delano District this week. A main road will be closed and side streets will likely need to be used for traffic and parking. Construction work will be happening this week on Douglas Ave between Seneca and McClean, as crews...
KWCH.com
Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. WPD says a woman randomly approached him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksal.com
Update: Motorcycle Crash Sunday
A Salina woman was scraped up after falling off the back of her husband’s motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Police say she refused to go to the hospital while her husband was taken to jail on multiple court warrants. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Jody Meyer...
KAKE TV
Local woman hopes antique shops will reevaluate how they track who they buy from, after 30K worth of items were stolen from her and sold
It's an experience Cindy Miles describes as one of turmoil and one that is incredibly devastating. She's hoping that by sharing her story, antique shops and antique malls will re-evaluate how they take in and buy items from sellers. This comes after tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from one of her properties.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
KAKE TV
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
KAKE TV
Questions raised about Wichita Southeast High's football stadium field conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Friday night lights will remain dark this fall at Wichita Southeast High's football stadium after the district discovered problems with the field's turf. "This hasn't been easy and I do feel for all the students," said Dr. Kaleb Stoppel, the district’s athletic director. "Especially the...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo's 90-year-old, 508 pound tortoise Rocket 'the escape artist' finally home after 13 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rocket the tortoise was one of the first animals ever at the Sedgwick County Zoo when it opened in the early '70s, bringing smiles to faces for decades. But nearly 40 years later, in 2009, the more-than 500-pound tortoise realized how big he was and became an escape artist.
KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
Wichita restaurant owner, burned out and losing employees to chains, announces closure
If he doesn’t find a buyer, he said, he’ll close the restaurant on Sept. 3.
Comments / 0