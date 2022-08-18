Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 65-year-old man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Monday, August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Albert D. Fike of Holden, approached a tractor driven by a 15-year-old juvenile at a high rate of speed, striking the tractor from behind.
kttn.com
Maysville woman injured in crash north of Cameron
A Maysville woman was injured Monday night when the pickup she was driving went off a DeKalb County road and overturned four and one-half miles north of Cameron. Twenty-year-old Josephine Kilgore received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care. The accident happened when the pickup was...
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Salisbury Man On Randolph County Warrant
A Salisbury resident, 25-year-old Remington L Gash, was arrested by troopers in Chariton county at about 9:35 pm Monday. The arrest was on a Randolph County warrant for alleged no insurance. Gash was taken to the Chariton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
kmmo.com
UPDATE: RAIL MAINTENANCE CLOSING CARROLL COUNTY ROUTE 41
A route in Carroll County is closing due to rail maintenance. According to a release, the railroad contractor has notified the Missouri Department of Transportation that rail maintenance did not close Route 41 in Carroll County, between County Road 270 and County Road 280 on August 22, as originally planned.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
kttn.com
Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road. Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office,...
kttn.com
Milan woman arrested in Grundy County
A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
kmmo.com
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
Sedalia Man Arrested on Warrants After Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 3050 South Limit at 12:02 p.m. Saturday. A computer check of the driver, 24-year-old Phoenix Masyn Painter-Torres, of Sedalia, was wanted on two active warrants. One was failure to appear out of Moniteau County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 mph. The other was a failure to appear out of Pettis County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 – 10 mph.
One dead, three hurt after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person died and three are injured after a boat collided with a rock on the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated the crash Saturday night. It happened around 9:10 p.m. at the 69-mile marker of the main channel. According to the The post One dead, three hurt after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
KCTV 5
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
