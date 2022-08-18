Country legend Lorrie Morgan will be performing at the Waterville Opera House on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Tickets for the show start at $48. Morgan has long been the envy of her peers for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. On records such as "A Picture of Me Without You" and "I Guess You Had to Be There," she ached with pain. She was feisty and sassy in "Watch Me," "What Part of No" "Five Minutes" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has kicked up her stiletto heels in fun on her hits "Except for Monday" and "Go Away." On her epic "Something in Red" she was an anguished, struggling everywoman.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO