Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter
For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
The Most Adorable Traffic Stop for ‘Speeding’ Happened in Maine
Belfast Police Chief, Bob Cormier stands next to a young girl in a tiny old-fashioned car giving her a speeding ticket. It was the most adorable ticket ever given and it happened right here, in Maine. You don't expect to look out your window while driving and see a traffic...
Watch Hot Air Balloon Make Unexpected Landing at a Gas Station in Lewiston, Maine
It was a big weekend in Lewiston with the 28th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn. Every year hundreds of people come out early in the morning to watch hot air balloons launch into the sky from Simard-Payne Memorial Park and soar over the skies of the twin cities. That is if they are able to stay in the air.
Spirit Halloween Haunting Massive Retail Space In Augusta
Even though we are still in the middle of summer, a sure sign that fall, and all of the fall holidays, is on the way is the arrival of the Spirit Halloween stores. For those who don't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up stores that are open from September through October. They sell everything you need for Halloween. We mean EVERYTHING!
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
You Could Be The Next Owner Of This 100 Year Old Maine Theater
Belfast really is the quintessential coastal Maine town. Narrow winding streets, unique locally owned shops, an active ship building industry, and local characters. The town is like something out of a movie. And, even though the town is filled with unique homes and commercial buildings, there is one particular building...
Hundreds of People Support ‘Back To School Event’ in Lewiston
Last night, goodness and gratitude surrounded all who went to the "Back To School Event" hosted by The Store Next Store and Montello Elementary School. The event took place at the Longley Parking lot on Birch Street in Lewiston. Jamie Caouette, who is the leader of The Store Next Store...
8 Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate
Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
Take A Look Inside The Cheapest Home For Sale In Central Maine
Over the last few years, we have seen home prices skyrocket in Central Maine. While this happened for a number of reasons, the biggest reason was the influx of people from other parts of the country. At the height of the pandemic, the decided to ditch their city lives and make the move to more rural surroundings.
Country Legend Lorrie Morgan Coming To Waterville
Country legend Lorrie Morgan will be performing at the Waterville Opera House on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Tickets for the show start at $48. Morgan has long been the envy of her peers for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. On records such as "A Picture of Me Without You" and "I Guess You Had to Be There," she ached with pain. She was feisty and sassy in "Watch Me," "What Part of No" "Five Minutes" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has kicked up her stiletto heels in fun on her hits "Except for Monday" and "Go Away." On her epic "Something in Red" she was an anguished, struggling everywoman.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Ready to Compete? The Central Maine Amazing Race is This Month!
Get ready to have some fun all while supporting an amazing cause. It's time for the annual Central Maine Amazing Race hosted by the wonderful people at the Manchester, Maine Lions Club. This year's race will take place on Saturday, August 27th, and will involve teams of two travelling around...
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
More Than 50 Cows Survived a Scary Fire at a Gorham Dairy Farm
A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
