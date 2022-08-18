ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 dead, 1 critical, 1 missing after separate water emergencies in Lake Michigan

By Marisa Rodriguez, Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoiJp_0hLygAI100

CHICAGO — Two men are dead, another person critically injured and a fourth person is missing after three separate water emergencies in Lake Michigan.

Chicago Fire Department crews recovered a man from the water around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Montrose Drive. He was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is still to be determined.

3 firefighters hurt, dozens displaced following fire in Back of the Yards

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit was activated after two people fell off a boat near the Jardine Water Filtration Plant. A man, whose age was not given, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police were searching for the second person until 9 p.m. Wednesday, then the Coast Guard picked up recovery efforts. The person is still missing as of Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Luis Vera was pulled from the lake and died after he slipped and fell into the water near Diversey Harbor. Police said he went in the water and never resurfaced until he was pulled from the lake by officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

9 people shot in Chicago in a span of three hours, 2 fatally

CHICAGO — Nine people were shot within a three hour span in Chicago — two of them were killed. The first fatal shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday on the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue in Little Village. Three men fired 23 shots into a car where a 33-year-old man was sitting […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Vera
WGN News

35-year-old man pistol-whipped, robbed in North Center

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police. The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings. One of the men struck the 35-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Water Filtration#Chicago Police Department#Us Coast Guard#Accident#Chicago Fire Department#Weiss Memorial Hospital#Marine Unit#Northwestern Hospital#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Active shooter drills, safe passage routes: Chicago police ‘prepared’ for school year

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department leaders reviewed their school year preparations, other public safety efforts, and recent crime statistics in a Monday morning press conference. Led by Angel Novalez, chief of the department’s constitutional policing and reform office, questions from reporters focused on the new school year which began that morning. Department leaders noted 80 […]
WGN News

WGN News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy