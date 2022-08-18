Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Voyant Beauty & ALPLA, Inc. To Close Cortland Operations
X101 News has learned not only Voyant Beauty of Cortland, but ALPLA, Inc. is closing operations in the City of Cortland. Multiple attempts have been to reach representatives of Voyant Beauty by X101, but no response has been given so far. Voyant Beauty is currently a large operating facility on Cortland’s East side on 106 Central Ave.
Village of Homer Reschedules Tonight’s Board Meeting
The Village of Homer has announced that tonight’s board meeting for August 23rd, will be moved to next Tuesday, August 30th at 6pm. The meeting will remain at the Town Hall in Homer and individuals can request a zoom link by emailing [email protected] or view the meeting on the Village of Homer’s Youtube channel.
Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together
Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
Paving Projects Continue in the City of Cortland
Paving projects with the City of Cortland DPW will continue today with weather permitting. City DPW workers will begin placing the top course of asphalt on Broadway Ave between Tompkins St and Pashley Ave. Additional paving will follow on Lincoln Ave and Maple Ave. The DPW noted the paving projects...
Cortland Woman Arrested After Grand Larceny at Target
A Cortland woman has been arrested after a report of a grand larceny at Target in Lansing, NY on August 18th. Troopers were called to assist the Tompkins County Sheriff’s department on a larceny complaint of over $1,000 dollars in electronics and household goods stolen from the store. When troopers arrived they spotted the suspect in a vehicle leaving the parking lot of the store.
