Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs SeasonIBWAAChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Midday Fix: Chicago Dance Crash live performance
Jordan Ordoñez, one of the dancers in Chicago Dance Crash’s Booms Day. (Also performing: Kelsey Reiter, Logan Howell, and Ibrahim Sabbi) Chicago Dance Crash’s 20th Anniversary World Premiere: Booms Day. Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL. Opens Friday, August 26, continues through...
Boy who went viral after dropping hot dog at Sox game visits The Wieners Circle
The Wieners Circle on Clark Street welcomed Matthew Hoobler and his family.
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg® First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg® still stands at […]
NASA rocket launch to pay tribute to Chicago space lover who died of cancer
The first Artemis-1 rocket launch date is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barry Butler exhibit on display at Navy Pier
Popular Chicago-based photographer Barry Butler joined WGN Evening News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his new exhibit called “Flow – Water Brings Life to Chicago” that’s on display at Navy Pier. The 22-image exhibit “is a celebration of many of the picturesque views of Lake Michigan,...
Lightfoot embraces report praising Chicago’s anti-violence programs
CHICAGO — Chicago, in the midst of a pandemic era surge in crime, received praise Tuesday for anti-violence programs, services and policies. The Community Justice Action Fund ranked Chicago third of 50 cities for its anti-violence efforts. Mayor Lightfoot fully embraced the news. “Progress on violence can be slow...
9 people shot in Chicago in a span of three hours, 2 fatally
CHICAGO — Nine people were shot within a three hour span in Chicago — two of them were killed. The first fatal shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday on the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue in Little Village. Three men fired 23 shots into a car where a 33-year-old man was sitting […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Lunchbreak: Coconut Bacon & Cobb Salad
1. Combine kale, romaine, tomato and pickled red onion with dressing and toss to coat in a medium bowl. 2. Place salad in serving bowl and top with diced avocado, goat cheese and coconut bacon. Coconut Bacon. 8 oz coconut flakes. 2 Tbsp vegetable oil. 1 tsp tamari. 2 Tbsp...
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Tuesday and cooler lakeside. Winds: NE 0-5 mph. High: 84/77. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: WSW 0-5 mph. Low: 64. Wednesday Forecast: Mainly sunny, cooler lakeside. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 85/78.
Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks
CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
35-year-old man pistol-whipped, robbed in North Center
CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police. The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings. One of the men struck the 35-year-old […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
How far can you see lightning?
I was recently driving at night on I-65 south from Gary and saw lightning in clouds over Indianapolis, approximately 120+ miles away. Given ideal conditions, what would be the farthest one could see lightning in the distance?. William Price Homer Glen. Dear William,. Because of the curvature of the Earth’s...
Healing circle honors 3 men killed in South Shore hit-and-run
Surveillance video captured the incident.
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
No one inside the store was injured.
Horace Grant’s 3-peat championship rings for sale
CHICAGO — Former Bulls power forward Horace Grant’s three championship rings are for sale. Grant’s rings are listed with Heritage Auctions. All size 12, the 1991 championship ring is currently going for $33,000, the ’92 ring for $31,000 and the ’93 ring for $35,000. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The red light cameras at a busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace are back on after a judge ordered the cameras be reactivated. The red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street have lead to several indictments, including state Sen. Martin Sandoval and former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci. DuPage […]
Conditions ripe for AM fog, plus a warm week ahead
–CONDITIONS PRIME FOR LATE NIGHT/EARLY MORNING FOG DEVELOPMENT OVER SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. Very light nighttime and early morning winds (if any wind at all), nighttime cooling and relatively high humidities are likely to foster overnight and morning fog formation in coming nights–with days producing generous sunshine and seasonably warm temps.
2 hospitalized after Near North Side high-rise building fire
Investigators will look to determine the cause of the blaze.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0