ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sports Scoreboard for Wednesday, August 17

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0nvV_0hLyfbtJ00

BOYS GOLF

Carrollton 318, Wheeling Park 336, St. Clairsville 337

Wheeling Oglebay Jones

Carrollton: Jaxon Rinkes 74, Colton Moore 85, Cayden Rininger 85, Micah Barkan 84, John Birong 87.

Hiland 161, Strasburg 181

Five Waters, par 36

Strasburg: Trenton Bitikofer 41, Jason Grywalsky 42, Gage Bonifant 49, Blane Cooper 49. Hiland: Lucas Yoder 40, Nathan Kline 40, Monty Coblentz 42, Jack Mast 39.

Dover 310, Warren 358

Eaglesticks

Dover: Zach Dale 74, Jacob Hanner 78, Devon McGlothlin 78, Dylan Grewell 80. Warren: Edward Kehl 78, John Wharton 83, Brayden Parsons 96, Tyler Steele 101. Records: Dover 2-0. JV: Dover 187-211. JD Shanklin (Dov) 45.

Mansfield Tyger Invitational

Twin Lakes

Team scores: 1. New Philadelphia 329, 2. Clear Fork 345, 3. Madison 347, 4. Mount Vernon 353, 5. Crestview 355, 6. Mapleton 357, 7. Marion Harding 363, 8. Mansfield Sr. 375/

Medalist: Jacob Beaschler (Marion Harding) 71.

New Philadelphia (incomplete): Nathan Menapace 75.

GIRLS GOLF

Ridgewood 210, Claymont 214

River Greens

Claymont: Alivia Edwards 43, Alexa Brick 52, Meadow Duvall 59, Hailey Fellows 60.

Carrollton 178, West Branch 187

Carroll Meadows, par 35

Carrollton: Ashlee Garner 36, Claire Hostetler 42, Paige Davis 49, Savannah Gallo 51. West Branch: Shaylee Muckleroy 40, Lachlan Cameron 47, Katie Santee 49, Lulu Smith 51. Records: Carrollton 3-0, 2-0 EBC.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dover 1, Zanesville 0

Goal: Bella Zobel (Dov). Halftime: 0-0. Records: Dover 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alliance 3, New Philadelphia 2

Singles: Jillian Lohnes (All) def. Amber Albritton 6-3, 6-1; Ella Wherley (NP) def. Sabrina Shaffer 7-5, 6-4; Katelyn Mamula (NP) def. Neleh Wagner 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Kelly Wang-La'Kasia Williams (All) def. Taylor Roe-Madison Scott 6-4, 6-4; Jadyn Brooks-Katrina Asano (All) def. Katelynn Scott-Emily DeVecka 6-2, 6-2. Records: New Philadelphia 2-3.

Dover 5, Canton South 0

Singles: Taylor Rose (Dov) def. Marissa Zaleski 6-2, 6-1; Kaleigh McCutcheon (Dov) def. Rowan Laughlin 6-2, 6-0, 6-1; Josie Pinelli (Dov) def. Abigail Moore 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; Avery Contini-Katlyn Hines (Dov) def. Avery Sontag-Emily Thompson 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Hallie Lint-Bella Maize (Dov) def. Caity Wilkinson-Abigail Stinchcomb 7-5, 6-0. Records: Dover 6-0.

FRESHMAN

Football

Dover 12, Mentor Lake Catholic 7

Jacks Judkins threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Justice Hughes and 8 yards to Robbie Copple.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Dover 7th 42, Claymont 0

Dante Clark scored three touchdowns for Dover, while Colton Durant and Anthony Sanchez had one each. Jacob Noretto returned an interception for a score.

Dover 8th 12, Claymont 6

Brodie Hale caught a touchdown pass and Eddie Baca ran for a score to lead Dover.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Football

Newcomerstown at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Garaway at Tusky Central (Oak Shadows), 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Canton Central Catholic at New Philadelphia (Oak Shadows), 1 p.m.

Claymont at John Glenn (Cambridge CC), 4 p.m.

East Canton at Indian Valley (River Greens), 4 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Strasburg (Five Waters), 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

New Philadelphia at Claymont, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Beaver Local at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.

CVCA at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Claymont, 7 p.m.

Rittman at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Tusky Central at Lancaster Fisher Cath., 7 p.m.

Waynedale at Tusky Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Claymont at Tusky Valley (Wilkshire), 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Fairless at Dover (Zoar Village), 4:30 p.m.

Indian Valley at Tusky Valley (Wilkshire), 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Dover at Mentor Lake Catholic (Osborne Stadium), 7 p.m.

Garaway at Bellaire, noon

Boys Soccer

Akron North at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Clairsville at Dover (middle school), noon

Girls Soccer

Northwest at Dover (Crater Stadium), 11 a.m.

Tusky Valley at Tuslaw, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Indian Valley at Claymont, 7 p.m.

River View at Dover, 11:15 a.m.

Strasburg at Minerva, noon

Waynedale, West Holmes at Garaway, 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Scott Glenn
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Def#Philadelphia#Mount Vernon#St Clairsville#Crestview#Alexa Brick 52#Zanesville
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy