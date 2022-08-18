Ohio State fans will change the channel to CBS, FOX, NBC as Big Ten finalizes new TV deal

The Big Ten Conference has a new media deal.

The Big Ten announced Thursday it reached seven-year distribution agreements with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal's Peacock through the 2029-30 academic year.

"What I think it does is just reiterate the power and the strength of the Big Ten Conference and our member institutions and our leadership of our chancellors and presidents, athletic directors and coaches, and the talent of our student athletes," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. "I’m looking forward to continually keeping and making our conference even stronger as we look out into the future."

The seven-year deal is expected to bring in more than $7 billion in its duration, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg .

"It has been increasingly expensive to operate athletic programs, especially at the P5 level," Warren said. "As you know, these deals take time before the financial benefits really start to increase. I think what it does is it just starts to stabilize our athletic programs and allow them to opportunity to continue to provide the incredible resources to our talented student athletes from a mental health standpoint, from a physical standpoint, from an opportunistic standpoint."

Warren said it was critical to have multiple media partners in the new deal to maximize on the opportunity to each time window with the 12 p.m. slot with FOX, the 3:30 p.m. slot with CBS and the prime-time slot with NBC.

"To have all three of them and for us to go from FOX to CBS to NBC on a Saturday is really powerful," Warren said. "Look at the success FOX has had with the Big Noon show. Look at the success that CBS has had with the SEC. Look at the success NBC has had with Sunday Night Football in the NFL."

"If we can continue that strength on Saturday, we will remain a dominant force."

Kevin Warren said Big Ten will continue work with ESPN

The Big Ten may not be done with ESPN quite yet.

Warren said that the Big Ten Conference will continue to have the year to work on getting a deal made with ESPN, calling them a "valued partner" and saying he will "continually stay very close" with them.

"I don't go into any of these negotiations with anything in my mind made up or where I want it to end," Warren said of ESPN not being a part of the Big Ten's media deal. "I just want to make sure we guide the process in a manner that is respectful of everyone. But ask the hard questions and do what's best for our conference, our member institutions."

When will new Big Ten media deal begin?

In 2023, CBS will televise seven Big Ten football games along with both regular season and postseason men's basketball games. CBS will also air the Big Ten women's basketball tournament final and the Big Ten men's basketball tournament semifinals and finals, which it has done for the past 25 years

NBC will air 14-to-16 games each season and will introduce Big Ten Saturday Night to its schedule. Each Big Ten game on NBC will be simulcast on Peacock.

Peacock will air eight exclusive Big Ten football and as many as 47 regular season men's basketball games each season, along with 30 regular season women's basketball games.

FOX has renewed its agreement to televise football and men's basketball games each season.

Warren said he expects athletes in the Big Ten to have more NIL opportunities with the platform and exposure the Big Ten's media rights deal brings.

Big Ten Championship Game will be shared

CBS, FOX and NBC will also split the airings of the Big Ten football championship game. FOX will air the championship game in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, while CBS has 2024 and 2028, and NBC has 2026.

