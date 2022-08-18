Read full article on original website
York College of PA Offers Online Family Nurse Practitioner Program Beginning in Fall 2022
As the nationwide shortage of primary care providers continues, York College of Pennsylvania’s Nursing program is responding by adding an online Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) track to its Master of Science in Nursing program. That shortage of providers also exists in and around York County, according to Dr. Karen...
Central Pa. pizza place is closing amid union talks: ‘We are truly heartbroken’
A pizza shop has announced that they will be closing both of their locations in midtown Harrisburg. A post on the Knead Instagram page today reads that “we are truly heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close both Knead Slice Shop and Knead Market effective immediately (August 23, 2022), regardless of the outcome or the occurrence of the requested union election.”
Children 'Not Penetrated' During Hazing Among Reasons PA School District Didn't End Football
Disturbing details about sexual hazing have been released as a central Pennsylvania school district announces that they will not end the football season early. The Middletown Area school district began investigating a hazing that happened on August 11, 2022—only after a cellphone video film by high school football players was shared on social media.
City of York raises awareness for Recovery Month
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York Bureau of Health, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission, and York Opioid Collaborative have been working together to distribute Narcan on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Today, August 23, this Narcan distribution event took place at a new location, City Hall on 101 S. George Street. Individuals picked up Narcan and received a brief training on how to recognize and respond to overdose.
Edgewood man invited to stay with family stabs child, her mom to death in Pa.
An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people to death, including a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Dauphin County youth club holds Back to School Bash
As kids get ready to go back to school, Rutherford Youth Club wants to make sure they have the supplies they need.
Gettysburg College students will walk on Thursday
The First-Year Walk, a Gettysburg College tradition that witnesses the incoming first-year class travel through the community to the site of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, will take place on on Thursday evening. About 800 students and staff will walk from the campus to the National Cemetery, beginning at about 6:30 p.m.
Nursing home workers across the state and here in Central PA send strike notices
Cumberland County, PA — On Monday nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. The group says...
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
Multiple people were stabbed in York County on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PA
Looking to end the summer with some memorable family fun attractions in the area? There are plenty of options in Lancaster, and I'm highlighting three today, covering everything from an adrenaline-filled theme park to farmland fun in the countryside.
Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead
BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a mother and her young daughter dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Christine...
Trestle bridge hike delivers grand views of the Susquehanna River
You can now walk or bike across one of the longest and highest railroad trestles in the nation, travelling high above the Susquehanna River for one of the river’s most breathtaking views. Visitors began streaming across the 125-feet-high steel span in the hot sun at midday June 2, following...
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
Ladies night festival at long's park
Tonight, it's all about the ladies at Long's Park Summer Music Series, and there's a lot going on. The good thing is, the weather isn't preventing any of it from happening. There is also a food drive with the food vendors, businesses, and nonprofits all being run by women. The...
Parade planned to celebrate Harrisburg RBI softball World Series Champions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a party taking place down on Second Street to celebrate a group of Harrisburg-area world champions. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg softball team defeated Houston on Saturday, to win the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Softball World Series, the program’s first title in its tenth […]
County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder
Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
Aggressive driving enforcement in Cumberland and York counties
PennDOT is working with Midstate law enforcement and safety officials to increase presence on a busy road to target aggressive drivers.
