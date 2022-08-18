ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. pizza place is closing amid union talks: ‘We are truly heartbroken’

A pizza shop has announced that they will be closing both of their locations in midtown Harrisburg. A post on the Knead Instagram page today reads that “we are truly heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close both Knead Slice Shop and Knead Market effective immediately (August 23, 2022), regardless of the outcome or the occurrence of the requested union election.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

City of York raises awareness for Recovery Month

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York Bureau of Health, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission, and York Opioid Collaborative have been working together to distribute Narcan on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Today, August 23, this Narcan distribution event took place at a new location, City Hall on 101 S. George Street. Individuals picked up Narcan and received a brief training on how to recognize and respond to overdose.
YORK, PA
York, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg College students will walk on Thursday

The First-Year Walk, a Gettysburg College tradition that witnesses the incoming first-year class travel through the community to the site of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, will take place on on Thursday evening. About 800 students and staff will walk from the campus to the National Cemetery, beginning at about 6:30 p.m.
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead

BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a mother and her young daughter dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Christine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
lykensvalley.org

Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933

Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
LYKENS, PA
WGAL

Ladies night festival at long's park

Tonight, it's all about the ladies at Long's Park Summer Music Series, and there's a lot going on. The good thing is, the weather isn't preventing any of it from happening. There is also a food drive with the food vendors, businesses, and nonprofits all being run by women. The...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder

Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

