WITN
Pitt County Commissioners discuss recreational expansion
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents gathered on Monday for the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting, and it was community schools and recreation that headlined the evening. Members discussed the lack of facilities within Pitt County and proposed a plan to potentially build new recreational centers. Pitt County recreation projects coordinator,...
WITN
Former Greenville police chief named CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Plain
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The former Greenville police chief is taking on a new role as the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP). Tuesday, the Board of Directors unanimously named Mark Holtzman as the next Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2022. Holtzman announced...
WITN
Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
WITN
Boat building academy offers new space for Beaufort County students
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone who visits or lives in Beaufort County knows how important boating is to the community. Now, high school students there have a brand-new space dedicated to the craft of boat building. “Next Monday, we’ll have students in this building learning boat building for the...
WITN
Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting. “It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting.
WITN
Craven County intersection to close for improvements
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An intersection in Craven County will be closed tonight and tomorrow morning as crews make changes to improve safety. The median will be closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70 starting at 7:00 p.m. and finishing at 8:00 a.m.
WITN
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
WITN
Elderly Washington woman dies in Sunday morning fire
‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients. September, which is just around the corner, is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations in Eastern Carolina are getting a head start on going gold for the cause. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two Marines charged...
WITN
Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
WITN
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents are reacting to an early morning shooting in Greenville that called officers to an apartment complex. The victim was identified as a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. He was taken to ECU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
WITN
Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for breaking into vehicles in Pitt County and stealing objects from them, including a gun. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Carlos Whitaker is wanted for four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.
WITN
Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season
N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety. Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example. There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season,...
WITN
‘Be a giver’: Hospital starts food pantry for patients in need
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A health system in Eastern Carolina is working to provide extra care and sustenance for patients. Staff members at CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital started a food pantry for food insecure patients. Staff say they were approached by several patients who expressed food insecurities at home due...
WITN
Students return to ECU classrooms for fall semester
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students returned to East Carolina University Monday for the Fall 2022 semester. It was the first day of classes for many Pirates. This year, the university will not enforce COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester. ECU Executive Director of Student Health Lankia Wright says there will...
WITN
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
WITN
First Alert Forecast for Monday, August 22nd Noon
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
WITN
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
WITN
UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
WITN
‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - September, which is just around the corner, is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations in Eastern Carolina are getting a head start on going gold for the cause. Gold is the color of support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Riley’s Army is working hard to...
