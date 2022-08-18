ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten agrees to 7-year deal with NBC, CBS and FOX

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten has reached distribution agreements with NBC, CBS, FOX and NBCUniversal’s Peacock to broadcast games for the soon-to-be coast-to-coast super conference .

The media rights agreements begin July 1, 2023, and run through the 2029-30 season.

The deal ends a 40-year relationship the Big Ten had with ESPN to televise its football and basketball games.

The Big Ten was looking for a seven-year deal worth $380 million per year to broadcast its football and basketball games from ESPN and the network declined, according to the Associated Press.

Saturdays in the fall will now feature Big Ten games from morning to night: FOX at Noon ET, CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET and NBC in Prime Time.

The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics. We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school

NBC details

NBC will produce 14-to-16 games on broadcast television each season as it introduces college football fans to Big Ten Saturday Night. Each Big Ten game on NBC broadcast will also be simul-streamed on Peacock , NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

CBS details

CBS’s initial season in 2023 will include seven football games and both regular season and postseason men’s basketball action, along with the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament final appearing on CBS for the first time. The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals and final will continue the tradition of airing on CBS, which they have done for 25 years. Every CBS Big Ten football and basketball broadcast will also be streamed on Paramount+, Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Starting in 2024, CBS will televise up to 15 regular-season football games per season, including an annual Black Friday game in the afternoon.

CBS’ long-term deal with the Southeastern Conference, which will add Texas and Oklahoma in 2025, is set to expire after the 2023 season.

Starting in 2024, ESPN will be the exclusive network home of the SEC and paying the conference $300 million per year to go along with the rights it already owned.

FOX details

FOX has renewed its agreement to televise football and men’s basketball games each season, with the opportunity to carry additional sports throughout the year. The Big Ten Conference’s partnership with FOX reached its high point during the 2021-22 year, as FOX captured the #1 time slot in college football for the first time with its Big Noon Saturday platform that featured 10-14 games involving a Big Ten team.

FOX currently owns 61% of the Big Ten Network and will remain the conference’s primary rights holder meaning it will get first choice of games, including Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Big Ten football championship game lineup

NBC: 2026

CBS: 2024, 2028

FOX: 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

On June 30, it was announced the Big Ten unanimously approved the addition of USC and UCLA . The move solidified what was once a ‘midwestern’ conference to become the first to reach from the Atlantic to the Pacific, setting the table for this historic TV rights deal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

