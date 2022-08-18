Read full article on original website
The Problem With Summer Drought Relief: Sometimes, It's A Flood
Drought-stricken areas are most desperate for rain in the hot summer months. Sometimes, summer drought relief comes in the form of flooding rain. That could be because of slower-moving weather systems or tropical cyclones. Climate change is contributing to these lurches from drought to flood. Summer drought relief – if...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
New dinosaur tracks uncovered in Texas after severe drought dries up river
New dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in Texas due to a severe drought that dried up a river. The new tracks, found at Dinosaur Valley State Park, had been buried under layers of sediment. The park is located southwest of Dallas. Many parts of Texas have experienced severe drought this...
Rain pours into some Las Vegas casinos and floods streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.
Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding
Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
Rain Set to Alleviate Drought-Stricken Areas Now Poses as Potential Flood Risk
Drought relief and flooding risks for the Northeast are both coming. While some regions of the Northeast have had isolated downpours during the last week, the drought conditions there are still worsening. Even for places that have not recently had rain, more widespread wet weather may be on the horizon, but this rain may also increase the risk of floods.
First Drought, Now A Flash Flood Threat In Texas, South
Flooding rain has struck drought-plagued Texas to start the week. More heavy rain is ahead from Texas to the lower-Mississippi Valley. Localized flash flooding is possible in some areas. Drought-suffering Texas has been hit with flooding to start the week and the threat of heavy rainfall will shift eastward into...
Flooding risk, drought relief on the way for Northeast
Downpours will continue to drench portions of the northeastern United States, threatening localized flash flooding through early this week. Even areas that have missed out on recent wet weather — including areas facing drought conditions — are expected to experience rainfall as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.
Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood
Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas
Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Hit-or-miss showers for the Corn Belt through the end of August
Precipitation continued to be hit-or-miss in the Corn Belt in the third week of August, week-ending August 20. Some helpful, but not drought-busting, rain fell across parts of the Midwest from roughly Minnesota down through Missouri. The real winner in the precipitation department was South and West Texas, although very heavy rain in a short window of time caused localized flash flooding. While precipitation was spotty for the Corn Belt, the lack of extreme heat was at least one less headwind for soil moisture.
Despite Torrential Rain in Southern US, Some Areas Still Suffer from Drought
In the Southwest of the United States, one of the driest parts of the country, unprecedented downpours fell, but they weren't enough to end the drought. The Southwest has experienced a record drought that heavy monsoon rains have helped to alleviate. Still, water authorities claim the flood is insufficient to stop a drying trend that has exhausted the region's main water supplies.
Heavy Rain Forecasted at Texas-Oklahoma Corridor; Travel Delays Expected
Heavy rain is likely to persist from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma corridor into the middle of the week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Based on the weather outlook, there is a risk of extensive flooding, excessive runoff, travel delays, and drought relief. The torrential rain's main threat will...
Flash Flood Warning for Arizona, New Mexico, Texas Amid Monsoon Activity
Arizona and New Mexico could see "prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding" on Saturday.
After flooding rainfall in the Southwest, a break is on the way
Dramatic scenes of flash flooding have unfolded in the Southwest in recent days, but forecasters say a drier pattern is taking shape this week. The streets in Moab, Utah, turned into a raging river as flash flooding swept through the city over the weekend as equally dramatic footage showed floodwaters rushing through the parched landscape in Arizona. Those were just some of the flooding scenes set into motion by the North American monsoon in recent days and weeks.
Heavy rains and flooding threaten drought-stricken South and Southwest
Heavy rains across the U.S. South and Southwest triggered flooding that killed at least one person in Texas and prompted evacuations in Arizona on Monday — as the storms caused hundreds of flight cancelations. Threat level: The National Weather Service warns the widespread heavy rain and flooding is expected...
