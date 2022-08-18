Precipitation continued to be hit-or-miss in the Corn Belt in the third week of August, week-ending August 20. Some helpful, but not drought-busting, rain fell across parts of the Midwest from roughly Minnesota down through Missouri. The real winner in the precipitation department was South and West Texas, although very heavy rain in a short window of time caused localized flash flooding. While precipitation was spotty for the Corn Belt, the lack of extreme heat was at least one less headwind for soil moisture.

