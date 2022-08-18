ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

The Problem With Summer Drought Relief: Sometimes, It's A Flood

Drought-stricken areas are most desperate for rain in the hot summer months. Sometimes, summer drought relief comes in the form of flooding rain. That could be because of slower-moving weather systems or tropical cyclones. Climate change is contributing to these lurches from drought to flood. Summer drought relief – if...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood

Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
DALLAS, TX
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
AccuWeather

Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding

Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Rain Set to Alleviate Drought-Stricken Areas Now Poses as Potential Flood Risk

Drought relief and flooding risks for the Northeast are both coming. While some regions of the Northeast have had isolated downpours during the last week, the drought conditions there are still worsening. Even for places that have not recently had rain, more widespread wet weather may be on the horizon, but this rain may also increase the risk of floods.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Weather Channel

First Drought, Now A Flash Flood Threat In Texas, South

Flooding rain has struck drought-plagued Texas to start the week. More heavy rain is ahead from Texas to the lower-Mississippi Valley. Localized flash flooding is possible in some areas. Drought-suffering Texas has been hit with flooding to start the week and the threat of heavy rainfall will shift eastward into...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Ocean Water#Labor Day#South Jersey
AccuWeather

Flooding risk, drought relief on the way for Northeast

Downpours will continue to drench portions of the northeastern United States, threatening localized flash flooding through early this week. Even areas that have missed out on recent wet weather — including areas facing drought conditions — are expected to experience rainfall as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.
BOSTON, MA
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood

Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas

Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Agriculture Online

Hit-or-miss showers for the Corn Belt through the end of August

Precipitation continued to be hit-or-miss in the Corn Belt in the third week of August, week-ending August 20. Some helpful, but not drought-busting, rain fell across parts of the Midwest from roughly Minnesota down through Missouri. The real winner in the precipitation department was South and West Texas, although very heavy rain in a short window of time caused localized flash flooding. While precipitation was spotty for the Corn Belt, the lack of extreme heat was at least one less headwind for soil moisture.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Despite Torrential Rain in Southern US, Some Areas Still Suffer from Drought

In the Southwest of the United States, one of the driest parts of the country, unprecedented downpours fell, but they weren't enough to end the drought. The Southwest has experienced a record drought that heavy monsoon rains have helped to alleviate. Still, water authorities claim the flood is insufficient to stop a drying trend that has exhausted the region's main water supplies.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain Forecasted at Texas-Oklahoma Corridor; Travel Delays Expected

Heavy rain is likely to persist from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma corridor into the middle of the week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Based on the weather outlook, there is a risk of extensive flooding, excessive runoff, travel delays, and drought relief. The torrential rain's main threat will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

After flooding rainfall in the Southwest, a break is on the way

Dramatic scenes of flash flooding have unfolded in the Southwest in recent days, but forecasters say a drier pattern is taking shape this week. The streets in Moab, Utah, turned into a raging river as flash flooding swept through the city over the weekend as equally dramatic footage showed floodwaters rushing through the parched landscape in Arizona. Those were just some of the flooding scenes set into motion by the North American monsoon in recent days and weeks.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy