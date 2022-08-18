Read full article on original website
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel Maven
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget Mulroy
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ
For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
Emboldened New Jersey drug dealer pleads guilty to causing overdose of man in Toms River, NJ
The man responsible for dealing a lethal concoction of drugs that killed a man in Toms River has now pleaded guilty and is looking at several years in prison. The guilty plea was announced on Tuesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. An investigation began on December 5, 2019, when...
NJ facing 41 lawsuits from veterans home workers over COVID decisions
Having already settled some $69 million worth of nearly 200 COVID-19 claims from families of victims, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is now being hit with a series of 41 lawsuits from employees of New Jersey's state-run veterans homes in Menlo Park and Paramus. A report by NorthJersey.com said decisions made...
New police video shows dozens of guns found at NJ hospital
SECAUCUS — Newly released police bodycam footage shows nearly 40 firearms that authorities say were found in a closet at Hudson Regional Hospital last month. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was arrested on Aug. 7 at Newark Liberty International Airport. Secaucus police said K9s detected the firearms in the closet in Alonalayoff's office while they were searching the premises after an unrelated bomb threat. Police Chief Dennis Miller said the bomb threat was a hoax.
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Two Asbury Park, NJ men charged for shooting Lakewood, NJ man in the head, then stealing his car
The motive is unknown at this point but two Asbury Park men have been arrested for shooting a Lakewood man to death and a third man was arrested for stealing his motor vehicle. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey made the announcement of the arrests and charges being brought against...
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer
If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
Cops: Man in all black robbed bank along Route 27 in Somerset County, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Franklin Park. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the robbery occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Chase bank located on Route 27. According to witness reports, a male entered the bank demanding...
NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ
MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
Awesome! Ocean County Broke the World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time. WOW, it happened here in Ocean County this past weekend. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with...
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Gary Busey says Cherry Hill, NJ groping allegations are ‘made up’
CHERRY HILL — Actor Gary Busey wanted cops to apologize to women who accused him of groping them at a convention on August 13 as he made his first comment about the charges. The complaint against Busey from when the charges were filed by Cherry Hill police on August 19 obtained by the Philadephia Inquirer said the 78-year-old actor grabbed the butts of two women. In the document, police say he put his face close to another's breasts and tried to unhook her bra as they all posed for a picture at the Monster-Mania Convention.
Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston
A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
NYC’s congestion pricing plan could boost NJ Transit rail, bus ridership
More than 28 months after the pandemic began, NJ Transit is still seeing a lag in ridership, especially going into New York City, but the head of the agency says the numbers are continuing to get better. The biggest bright spot is the weekend. According to Kevin Corbett, president and...
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
It’s safe and healthy to have a baby in NJ, says one report
With the average birth costing over $3,000 for mothers with insurance, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Have a Baby.”. To determine the ideal places for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C....
NJ’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday
TRENTON – New Jersey’s first sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day. The suspension of the state’s 6.625% sales tax on certain items starts later than in other states with a similar program, some of which start their school years earlier, but lasts longer than most.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
