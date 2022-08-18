ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

WMDT.com

Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival

SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SHARPTOWN, MD
The Dispatch

Tram Supervisors Lauded For Boardwalk Fire Actions

OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building. Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
tourcounsel.com

The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
OCEAN CITY, MD
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Princess Anne resident celebrates 100th birthday

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Mrs. Frances Niskey, believed to be the Town of Princess Anne’s oldest resident, turned 100 years old on Saturday. She is one of 13 children. The town presented Niskey with a special proclamation acknowledging her life and longevity. We want to hear your good...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder

In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Quillin realignment has Seaford football back on track

Seaford – At the end of two weeks of summer football camp, Seaford head football coach Mark Quillin looked across the field as 50-plus athletes gathered for a team photo. “It has been great to see the program grow over the past two years,” Quillin said. “Actually has caught me off guard this season.  Luckily, having coached at Tech for ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant

BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4

The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

The Confederate Flag Saga in Georgetown Continues

GEORGETOWN -- On Monday night, concerned citizens and members from the NAACP spoke at the Georgetown town council meeting to voice their frustrations. This is the most recent event to come out of the seemingly never ending fight to take down the Confederate flag outside of the Marvel Museum. One concerned woman who spoke aimed her comment directly at Councilwoman Angela Townsend. Townsend was one of three council members who approved funding to the Georgetown Historical Society. Townsend also reportedly said "if you don't like it, don't look at it."
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty

Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
WMDT.com

Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pair arrested in Del. elementary school burglary

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Fire Destroys Home in Eden

EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
EDEN, MD

