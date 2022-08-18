Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The Dispatch
Tram Supervisors Lauded For Boardwalk Fire Actions
OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building. Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a...
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WMDT.com
Princess Anne resident celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Mrs. Frances Niskey, believed to be the Town of Princess Anne’s oldest resident, turned 100 years old on Saturday. She is one of 13 children. The town presented Niskey with a special proclamation acknowledging her life and longevity. We want to hear your good...
WBOC
Former Salisbury University President Charles Wight Receives Citation From Md. Governor
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently honored former Salisbury University President Charles Wight with a citation recognizing his leadership and dedication to SU. Wight became the university’s ninth president in 2018, retiring in July 2022. During his tenure, the university made strides in many areas, including academics, affordability...
WMDT.com
National Folk Festival to feature new events blocked in 2021 by covid guidlines
SALISBURY, Md- The National Folk Festival in Salisbury is less than a week away with tents already set up in multiple lots downtown in preparation. Organizers say this year’s event will have many more stages and group activities than last year’s event including a market, dance floor, and family room.
People
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
Quillin realignment has Seaford football back on track
Seaford – At the end of two weeks of summer football camp, Seaford head football coach Mark Quillin looked across the field as 50-plus athletes gathered for a team photo. “It has been great to see the program grow over the past two years,” Quillin said. “Actually has caught me off guard this season. Luckily, having coached at Tech for ... Read More
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
Maryland's Bravest Helps Its Finest Avoid Disaster During Town Home Trash Pile Fire
A police officer in Maryland gave an assist to firefighters in Wicomico County over the weekend, alerting them to a trash fire that broke out in Salisbury outside of a town home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, members...
WMDT.com
Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
WBOC
The Confederate Flag Saga in Georgetown Continues
GEORGETOWN -- On Monday night, concerned citizens and members from the NAACP spoke at the Georgetown town council meeting to voice their frustrations. This is the most recent event to come out of the seemingly never ending fight to take down the Confederate flag outside of the Marvel Museum. One concerned woman who spoke aimed her comment directly at Councilwoman Angela Townsend. Townsend was one of three council members who approved funding to the Georgetown Historical Society. Townsend also reportedly said "if you don't like it, don't look at it."
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty
Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
WMDT.com
Serious assault lands three behind bars in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Three men are behind bars following a serious assault in the Milford area last week. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of North Street and NW 2nd Street for a report of an unconscious male subject laying in the grass. It was learned that the victim was suffering from a medical emergency and had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pair arrested in Del. elementary school burglary
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
