Disney+ Seemingly Delays Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release

It seems like Disney+ is planning to delay the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s second season. During the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the first trailer for The Bad Batch Season 2 was released, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed that Season 2 will...
John Boyega Blames Oscar Isaac for 'Playing Up' FinnPoe Romance

Say what you will about the Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite the questionable creative decisions Disney made over the course of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, there's no denying that the trilogy's main trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) carried the franchise all things considered.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
The Batman Director Matt Reeves Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros.

Matt Reeves' The Batman was a huge success both critically and commercially when it was released in theaters earlier this year. Its success led them to start developing a sequel and greenlight a spinoff series for HBO Max centering on Colin Farrell's Penguin. Fortunately, it looks like Reeves' The Batman universe will continue for a long time thanks to a new deal.
AFP

Elon Musk's Twitter friendship with Indian superfan

Not many people can boast of having candid conversations about planetary conquest with Elon Musk, but for Indian software engineer Pranay Pathole, a friendly chat with the world's richest man is just a tweet away. After their meeting, Pathole tweeted a picture of the pair, which Musk "liked".
Star Wars KOTOR Remake Reportedly Facing Developer Issues

There's no denying that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is considered one of the best Star Wars games in existence which is why fans of the franchise were incredibly thrilled to learn that the beloved 2003 game is getting a much-needed and long overdue update. click to enlarge.
