ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream What Doesn't Kill You Free Online

Cast: Ethan Hawke Mark Ruffalo Amanda Peet Donnie Wahlberg Will Lyman. Two childhood friends from South Boston turn to crime as a way to get by, ultimately causing a strain in their personal lives and their friendship. Is What Doesn't Kill You on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have What Doesn't...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Disney+ Seemingly Delays Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release

It seems like Disney+ is planning to delay the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s second season. During the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the first trailer for The Bad Batch Season 2 was released, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed that Season 2 will...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

John Boyega Blames Oscar Isaac for 'Playing Up' FinnPoe Romance

Say what you will about the Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite the questionable creative decisions Disney made over the course of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, there's no denying that the trilogy's main trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) carried the franchise all things considered.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online

Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Buscemi
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Unveils Jaw-Dropping Final Trailer

It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros.

Matt Reeves' The Batman was a huge success both critically and commercially when it was released in theaters earlier this year. Its success led them to start developing a sequel and greenlight a spinoff series for HBO Max centering on Colin Farrell's Penguin. Fortunately, it looks like Reeves' The Batman universe will continue for a long time thanks to a new deal.
MOVIES
AFP

Elon Musk's Twitter friendship with Indian superfan

Not many people can boast of having candid conversations about planetary conquest with Elon Musk, but for Indian software engineer Pranay Pathole, a friendly chat with the world's richest man is just a tweet away. After their meeting, Pathole tweeted a picture of the pair, which Musk "liked".
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Virgin Tv#Documentary#Animated Films#Animal Factory Cast#Boone#Hulu Live Tv#Espn#National Geographic
epicstream.com

Star Wars KOTOR Remake Reportedly Facing Developer Issues

There's no denying that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is considered one of the best Star Wars games in existence which is why fans of the franchise were incredibly thrilled to learn that the beloved 2003 game is getting a much-needed and long overdue update. click to enlarge.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy