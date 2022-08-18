Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Contract change approved to fix soil at new Clendenin Elementary
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pyritic soil found at the new Clendenin Elementary construction site that has halted the project for more than nine months will be replaced so construction can continue. Kanawha County school board members approved a contract change on Tuesday not to exceed $2.3 million with...
wchstv.com
News conference planned to announce joint venture of city of Charleston, Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners are planning a news conference Wednesday to announce what they describe as the largest financial joint venture they have joined forces on in recent memory. The news conference is scheduled at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and...
wchstv.com
Thirteen-year-old girl in Nicholas County dies of COVID-19-related causes, DHHR says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 13-year-old girl in Nicholas County was among the 17 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in...
wchstv.com
They're back: Kanawha County students return for first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday marks back-to-school day for students in Kanawha County. Eyewitness Witness news wants to get your opinion on what your biggest concern/fear is as students return to school. Take our poll below. The county has new SEL protocol this year, which stands for social...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
wchstv.com
Marshall students return to class as university puts a big emphasis on pedestrian safety
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jada Stutts, a sophomore at Marshall University, is now back to her daily walks across Third Avenue to get to class. However, this year, she noticed the big changes quickly. “The first thing I’ve noticed is the big sign down here that says the new...
wchstv.com
Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
RELATED PEOPLE
wchstv.com
Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
wchstv.com
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County found safe, sheriff's office said
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:48 p.m. 8/23/22. A woman who had been reported missing in Raleigh County has been found safe, the sheriff's office said. Michelle Elizabeth Kelly has been located, according to a post Tuesday on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ORIGINAL STORY. The...
wchstv.com
Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
wchstv.com
Boy who went missing in Mingo County, prompting massive search, found safe
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:40 a.m. 8/23/22. A 12-year-old Mingo County boy who search crews had been looking for since he was last seen going into the woods over the weekend has been found safe. In a Facebook post Monday night, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Mayor of Ironton charged with operating a vehicle under the influence
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The mayor of Ironton was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend, court records said. Samuel T. Cramblit, 31, of Ironton is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign and not using a turn signal prior to a traffic stop on South Fourth Street early Saturday, according to court documents filed in Ironton Municipal Court.
wchstv.com
Students at Nitro, Poca high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Far away from the bright lights and the cheers that recognize their dedication and success on the athletic fields, these high school students are working hard and excelling on another front – in the classroom. Emily Scipio, a senior at Nitro High School, and...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Barbie's Formals in Milton, WV
Our first time here and we were blown away by the phenomenal customer service and beautiful dresses! I can't imagine ever going anywhere else! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything!!!!!. April 2022. Had a wonderful experience today with my granddaughter looking for a prom dress. The...
wchstv.com
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
WVDOH shares photos of washed out roadway, issues reminder to not drive through high water
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews recently repaired a Kanawha County road that was washed out by flooding and said the roadway is a reminder to not drive through flood water. The West Virginia Division of Highways said part of Kellys Creek Road near Sissonville was washed away Wednesday,...
wchstv.com
Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to life in prison with no mercy in Rand fatal shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man found guilty of a 2019 murder in Kanawha County is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Monday sentenced Gerard Maxwell to life with no mercy for first-degree murder. In January, after...
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Ex-boyfriend of teacher arrested, accused of firing shots at her vehicle
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2:42 p.m. 8/23/22. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a former boyfriend of a teacher has been arrested after she reported a man fired shots at her vehicle while she was on her way to work. Jerrino Johnson, 52, of South Point,...
Comments / 0