ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Contract change approved to fix soil at new Clendenin Elementary

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pyritic soil found at the new Clendenin Elementary construction site that has halted the project for more than nine months will be replaced so construction can continue. Kanawha County school board members approved a contract change on Tuesday not to exceed $2.3 million with...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
Kanawha County, WV
Health
wchstv.com

Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wise
wchstv.com

Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#The State#Kchd#The Health Command
wchstv.com

Mayor of Ironton charged with operating a vehicle under the influence

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The mayor of Ironton was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend, court records said. Samuel T. Cramblit, 31, of Ironton is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign and not using a turn signal prior to a traffic stop on South Fourth Street early Saturday, according to court documents filed in Ironton Municipal Court.
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Students at Nitro, Poca high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Far away from the bright lights and the cheers that recognize their dedication and success on the athletic fields, these high school students are working hard and excelling on another front – in the classroom. Emily Scipio, a senior at Nitro High School, and...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Barbie's Formals in Milton, WV

Our first time here and we were blown away by the phenomenal customer service and beautiful dresses! I can't imagine ever going anywhere else! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything!!!!!. April 2022. Had a wonderful experience today with my granddaughter looking for a prom dress. The...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
DANVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy