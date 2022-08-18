ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Robertson, Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager And Mentor, Has Died At 90

Influential billionaire investor Julian Robertson, who founded Tiger Management and mentored generations of hedge fund managers known as "Tiger Cubs," has died. He was 90. According to a Bloomberg report, citing Robertson's longtime spokesperson Fraser Seitel, Robertson died Tuesday morning at his home in Manhattan, New York from cardiac complications.
PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
