Financial Reports

Benzinga

Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Q2 Results, FY22 Outlook Cut

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN reported second-quarter sales growth of 12% year-over-year to $4.09 billion, beating the consensus of $3.95 billion. GMV increased 12.2Y Y/Y; Nordstrom banner net sales increased 14.7%, and GMV increased 14.9% Y/Y. Digital sales increased 6.3% Y/Y, and Digital sales represented 38% of total sales in Q2. Adjusted...
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Benzinga

American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
Benzinga

Why Major Global Brands Are Still Hot For The Metaverse With No Cooling In Sight

As institutions and legacy companies become increasingly involved in the metaverse, it’s prudent to evaluate why this is happening, and what it means for everyone else. Two years ago, any investment from the “traditional” sectors would be unexpected, but now they're all in. In the past twelve months, companies from fashion to finance have publicly involved and invested themselves in web3 projects and spaces.
Benzinga

How Digital Payments Can Help Cannabis Retailers Fight Inflation + Boost Business

With consumers around the country reeling from the ongoing inflation crisis, retailers are becoming especially proactive about providing affordable and efficient checkout experiences. In June, the inflation rate surged by 9.1%, amounting to the largest annual increase in over 40 years, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Simultaneously, challenging market...
Benzinga

GH Research Shares Q2 2022 Financial Results & Business Updates

GH Research PLC GHRS, the clinical-stage biopharma company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders through 5-MeO-DMT production, provided a financial and business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The financial results for the period:. Total cash position of $265.4 million, compared to $276.8 million...
Benzinga

Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
Benzinga

Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'

Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Primoris Services Pockets $270M Solar Project

Primoris Services Corp’s PRIM Energy/Renewables segment has secured a solar project award with an estimated value of $270 million. The award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Southwest, adding ~500 megawatts to over 3,900 megawatts of solar power projects, which Primoris currently has under construction.
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Benzinga

Looking Into Relay Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed

Relay Therapeutics RLAY brought in sales totaling $365 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.76%, resulting in a loss of $76.79 million. Relay Therapeutics collected $419 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $62.05 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Earnings...
