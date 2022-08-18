Read full article on original website
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
Cops: Man in all black robbed bank along Route 27 in Somerset County, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Franklin Park. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the robbery occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Chase bank located on Route 27. According to witness reports, a male entered the bank demanding...
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding
As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
NJ schools still in ‘dire’ need of bus drivers
It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
Awesome! Ocean County Broke the World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time. WOW, it happened here in Ocean County this past weekend. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with...
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ
For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
Take a Virtual Walk on the Beautiful Seaside Heights, NJ Boardwalk
As you probably know we broadcast on location every Friday during summer from the RWJ Barnabas Health Boardwalk Studio at the Ocean Club Restaurant and Cabana’s on the Corona Beach. It’s a fantastic location, have you been by this summer?. This past week after doing the morning show...
Two Asbury Park, NJ men charged for shooting Lakewood, NJ man in the head, then stealing his car
The motive is unknown at this point but two Asbury Park men have been arrested for shooting a Lakewood man to death and a third man was arrested for stealing his motor vehicle. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey made the announcement of the arrests and charges being brought against...
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Emboldened New Jersey drug dealer pleads guilty to causing overdose of man in Toms River, NJ
The man responsible for dealing a lethal concoction of drugs that killed a man in Toms River has now pleaded guilty and is looking at several years in prison. The guilty plea was announced on Tuesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. An investigation began on December 5, 2019, when...
Despite shoaling, NJ’s Manasquan Inlet safe for boats — for now
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A "dramatic" buildup of sand recently in the Manasquan Inlet prompted an emergency survey by the Army Corps of Engineers last week at the request of U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, but there is no emergency for boaters, at least not yet. A release from Smith's,...
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey
There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
