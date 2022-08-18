Read full article on original website
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329
The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
Teachers’ morale is low in Bangor Area School District, survey reveals
A recent survey of teachers showed there are some serious morale issues in the Bangor Area School District. Bangor Area Education Association President Kristina Smoke presented results last week to the school board regarding a recent survey taken by teachers in the district. The results showed 45% of respondents indicated...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf, educators celebrate increase in education funding in Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday joined students, educators and others in the Scranton School District to celebrate the administration's $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. "From day one, building a brighter future for Pennsylvania's kids has been my top priority,...
Too many kids in the Easton Area High School halls? E-hall pass system will stop that.
A new e-hall pass system will allow Easton Area High School students to ask for bathroom passes over their iPads and will allow teachers and administrators to regulate how many kids are in the halls and limit access to certain areas of the building, according to Easton Area High School Principal Kyle Geiger.
thevalleyledger.com
Nominations for Northampton County Residents who’ve contributed to suicide prevention
Director of Human Services Susan Wandalowski and the Northampton County Suicide Prevention Task Force are seeking nominations to honor community members who work in or have participated in suicide prevention. Nominees may include those who have made suicide prevention their life’s work, are actively contributing to the cause, or have assisted in preventing loss by suicide.
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
thevalleyledger.com
August 21, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Support the “Prepare with Pedro” program and save lives presenting emergency preparedness education to youth in school classrooms and other settings. American Red Cross team member roles include presenter, presentation assistant, administrative support, or presenter trainer. The 30-45-minute program follows Pedro the Penguin as he learns how to be prepared and take action during an emergency. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7954, danielle.dietze@redcross.org. Website link- https://www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000KYGZ2AAP.
lvpnews.com
Chicken issue sent to Public Safety
Backyard chickens in the City of Bethlehem? Well, not quite yet. In a move that surprised many, city council voted unanimously Aug. 16 to send the now controversial chickens to the Public Safety Committee for closer examination of the pros and cons of this ordinance. A committee hearing is something...
MyChesCo
Main Line Health Hospitals Are Top Performers in New Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Ratings
RADNOR, PA — Main Line Health announced that its acute care hospitals have been rated as top national performers in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, with Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital all ranked in the highest tiers.
Here’s Where the Bucks County Department of Health Will Be Spraying for Mosquitos This Week
The Bucks County government listed the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday. The Bucks County government has released information on spraying for mosquitos in several townships throughout the area. The Bucks County Department of Health will be spraying for mosquitos in the townships of Newtown, Northampton, and...
Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
lvpnews.com
Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.
Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
Monroe County fire company and township at odds over fire service
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Fire calls will be few and far between at the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company. The company has decided to no longer respond to calls, and people who live in the township aren't happy about it. "It's a little scary if anything does happen. I mean,...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania medical office building acquired
Montecito Medical completed the acquisition of a medical office in Bethlehem, Pa. The fully-leased medical office is a two-story, 20,500-square-foot property, the real estate company said in an Aug. 17 news release. The building's anchor tenant is Bethlehem-based St. Luke's University Health Network. The provider has 14 hospital campuses and...
philasun.com
City announces update on property tax assessments, including timing of written notices
The City’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia and announced that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month. Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail in late August. The...
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
MyChesCo
Social Security Announces 12 More Compassionate Allowances Conditions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome – Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
