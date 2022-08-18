ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329

The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
thevalleyledger.com

Nominations for Northampton County Residents who’ve contributed to suicide prevention

Director of Human Services Susan Wandalowski and the Northampton County Suicide Prevention Task Force are seeking nominations to honor community members who work in or have participated in suicide prevention. Nominees may include those who have made suicide prevention their life’s work, are actively contributing to the cause, or have assisted in preventing loss by suicide.
thevalleyledger.com

August 21, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Support the “Prepare with Pedro” program and save lives presenting emergency preparedness education to youth in school classrooms and other settings. American Red Cross team member roles include presenter, presentation assistant, administrative support, or presenter trainer. The 30-45-minute program follows Pedro the Penguin as he learns how to be prepared and take action during an emergency. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7954, danielle.dietze@redcross.org. Website link- https://www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000KYGZ2AAP.
lvpnews.com

Chicken issue sent to Public Safety

Backyard chickens in the City of Bethlehem? Well, not quite yet. In a move that surprised many, city council voted unanimously Aug. 16 to send the now controversial chickens to the Public Safety Committee for closer examination of the pros and cons of this ordinance. A committee hearing is something...
lvpnews.com

Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.

Traditions of Hanover resident William “Bill” Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25. “Moravian University and Traditions...
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania medical office building acquired

Montecito Medical completed the acquisition of a medical office in Bethlehem, Pa. The fully-leased medical office is a two-story, 20,500-square-foot property, the real estate company said in an Aug. 17 news release. The building's anchor tenant is Bethlehem-based St. Luke's University Health Network. The provider has 14 hospital campuses and...
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
MyChesCo

Social Security Announces 12 More Compassionate Allowances Conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome – Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma.
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
