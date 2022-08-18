Read full article on original website
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Good News For Your Sweet Tooth! We Know When Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Will Open
It's happening! It's really happening! The long-awaited opening date for Cheyenne's latest place to satisfy your sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies, has announced their opening date via a Facebook Event. I think I can go ahead and say that we're all pretty excited about this. This is one of those openings...
Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Cheyenne Little Theatre To Perform An Absolute Classic In September
When Cheyenne Little Theatre released their schedule for the upcoming season, I was really excited. It's a really solid lineup and the first show that I saw that made my eyes light up is the show that is going to hit Atlas Theater next month. It's a perfect classic and I'm sure, we've all sung songs randomly or quoted the film adaptation of this classic.
Award-Winning Country Music Star to Perform in Laramie Next Month
The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall is the place to be in the Gem City for western dancing and country tunes. They sure know how to throw a good honky tonk bash. And, next month, they're bringing an award-winning country music star to serenade Laramie!. Aaron Watson Comes to Laramie.
Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening
Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Cheyenne’s Local Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Wine Lovers, the 2022 Wine Gala is Happening
Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie. The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!) Dress...
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast
There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Albany County Schools Get Low Grades In Equitability Study
Albany County schools did not fare well in a recent equitability study by the financial website Wallethub. Albany County School District#1 was rated as only the 43rd most equitable district in the state.:. The study rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with...
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Mark Your Calendars! Annual Archaeology Fair on September 10
Laramie's Annual Archeology fair is back! If you are new to town and think "what a nerdy fair," don't worry, I thought so too. Back in Fall 2018, during my first semester at the University of Wyoming, for an Archeology class, I had to take to fulfill my science electives, we were required to attend the fair. My friend and I dreaded it. But, when we got there, we stayed longer than expected because we were so fascinated by everything and the activities were a whole lot of fun!
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Cheyenne Man Reunited With Missing, Blind Cat Thanks to Microchip
A blind cat named Dizzy who went missing last week is back with her owner thanks to a microchip. Cheyenne Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says officers were called to a report of an injured cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. "The reporting party said they found a...
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Leaders
Cheyenne Frontier Days has named its new committee chairs for the 127th Daddy of 'em All. That's according to a CFD Friday morning news release. The new chair of the Concessions Committee is Woody Acord, a Senior IT Analyst, Acord has a BS degree in management and has volunteered on the concessions committee for 23 years. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the HEELS in 2012. Acord will follow Brad Westby as concessions chair.
Date Ideas for National Couple’s Day This THURSDAY
Hey lovebirds, did you know that this Thursday, the 18th is the U.S. National Couple's Day? Basically, it's Valentine's 2.0. If you need some ideas on what to do, we have got you covered! Here are some ideas that you and your partner can do!. Vedauwoo. If you are new...
