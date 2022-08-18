ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOWB AM 1290

Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne

I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Little Theatre To Perform An Absolute Classic In September

When Cheyenne Little Theatre released their schedule for the upcoming season, I was really excited. It's a really solid lineup and the first show that I saw that made my eyes light up is the show that is going to hit Atlas Theater next month. It's a perfect classic and I'm sure, we've all sung songs randomly or quoted the film adaptation of this classic.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening

Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wine Lovers, the 2022 Wine Gala is Happening

Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie. The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!) Dress...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast

There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado

Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
KOWB AM 1290

Mark Your Calendars! Annual Archaeology Fair on September 10

Laramie's Annual Archeology fair is back! If you are new to town and think "what a nerdy fair," don't worry, I thought so too. Back in Fall 2018, during my first semester at the University of Wyoming, for an Archeology class, I had to take to fulfill my science electives, we were required to attend the fair. My friend and I dreaded it. But, when we got there, we stayed longer than expected because we were so fascinated by everything and the activities were a whole lot of fun!
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Leaders

Cheyenne Frontier Days has named its new committee chairs for the 127th Daddy of 'em All. That's according to a CFD Friday morning news release. The new chair of the Concessions Committee is Woody Acord, a Senior IT Analyst, Acord has a BS degree in management and has volunteered on the concessions committee for 23 years. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the HEELS in 2012. Acord will follow Brad Westby as concessions chair.
CHEYENNE, WY
