Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Harry Maguire is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after the team captain was benched for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez drawing the start, United won its first game of the season in an electric matchup with Liverpool. That leaves some significant question marks surrounding Maguire, but it doesn’t […] The post Manchester United makes Harry Maguire stance clear amid Chelsea transfer interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
