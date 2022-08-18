ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — A tough road led to the sweetest finish for Sam Bennett in the U.S. Amateur. Even with so many top stars who either didn’t qualify or got knocked out in the opening round, Bennett had to face the rest of the best, match after match, to get to the championship match Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy