captimes.com
State Debate: Barnes can beat Johnson, proclaims columnist Bill Kaplan
Mandela Barnes can beat Ron Johnson, predicts columnist Bill Kaplan in a column for WisOpinion. True, Democrats have seen before polls similar to the Marquette Law School results showing Barnes ahead of Johnson, but Kaplan believes this year will be different. Two years after a police shooting in Kenosha sparked...
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISN
Gov. Evers announces $600 million tax cut proposal for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is currently sitting on a near $3.8 billion revenue surplus for the end of this fiscal year. It's projected to hit $5 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee Tuesday...
captimes.com
Wisconsin GOP leaders ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging 1849 abortion ban
Republican legislative leaders said Monday that a lawsuit filed against them by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, over the state’s 1849 abortion ban should be thrown out. Attorneys for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and state Senate President Chris...
BET
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Leads By 7 Points Over Sen. Ron Johnson In Poll
According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is leading by seven points in his race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the current incumbent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Barnes garnered 51 percent support while Johnson, who is running for...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Republicans tour Kenosha two years after Jacob Blake shooting, unrest
KENOSHA — Two years after the city erupted in protests, riots and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, several Kenosha County officials are calling for a top-to-bottom review of what went wrong, bringing accountability they say has yet to surface. It’s a political flashpoint in Wisconsin’s...
captimes.com
Kenosha 2 years later: How a Wisconsin city became a political flashpoint
At the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha, there’s an empty lot undergoing construction. Go back in time two years, and that lot is the location of La Estrella Supermarket, a Latino grocery store, and Uptown Restaurant, which served breakfast food. On a hot summer night in August 2020, those businesses burned to the ground.
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
captimes.com
Lack of nurse educators fuels Wisconsin’s nursing shortage
As the state and nation reckons with a shortage of nursing professionals, experts widely recommend one solution: Educate more students to become nurses. That antidote isn’t so straightforward, however. Nursing schools are facing another deficiency of their own — faculty shortages. Without enough teachers, nursing schools are unable...
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requested a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.In response, Olsen filed three motions with WEC Friday...
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost
More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
TheHorse.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
mprnews.org
On Wisconsin’s French Island, residents live with lingering ‘forever chemicals’
A big part of what drew Lee Donahue to move to the Town of Campbell, Wisconsin, nearly two decades ago was water. Water surrounds this community on French Island, just north of La Crosse. The island is encircled by the Mississippi River on one side, and the Black River on the other.
wiproud.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony turns his felon appointee loose
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has decided it may not be in his re-election campaign’s best interest to appoint a convicted felon — now awaiting trial on five additional charges — to the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission. Once again, absentee Evers is caught in a...
captimes.com
Opinion | 110,000 Wisconsin Republican primary voters rejected Ron Johnson
Since U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson broke his promise not to seek a third term, the Republican incumbent has focused his campaigning on the fall election campaign in which he will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. National and in-state media paid no attention to the Republican primary, in which the...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
