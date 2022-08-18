ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
captimes.com

State Debate: Barnes can beat Johnson, proclaims columnist Bill Kaplan

Mandela Barnes can beat Ron Johnson, predicts columnist Bill Kaplan in a column for WisOpinion. True, Democrats have seen before polls similar to the Marquette Law School results showing Barnes ahead of Johnson, but Kaplan believes this year will be different. Two years after a police shooting in Kenosha sparked...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
BET

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Leads By 7 Points Over Sen. Ron Johnson In Poll

According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is leading by seven points in his race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the current incumbent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Barnes garnered 51 percent support while Johnson, who is running for...
captimes.com

Wisconsin Republicans tour Kenosha two years after Jacob Blake shooting, unrest

KENOSHA — Two years after the city erupted in protests, riots and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, several Kenosha County officials are calling for a top-to-bottom review of what went wrong, bringing accountability they say has yet to surface. It’s a political flashpoint in Wisconsin’s...
KENOSHA, WI
captimes.com

Kenosha 2 years later: How a Wisconsin city became a political flashpoint

At the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha, there’s an empty lot undergoing construction. Go back in time two years, and that lot is the location of La Estrella Supermarket, a Latino grocery store, and Uptown Restaurant, which served breakfast food. On a hot summer night in August 2020, those businesses burned to the ground.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gableman
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
captimes.com

Lack of nurse educators fuels Wisconsin’s nursing shortage

As the state and nation reckons with a shortage of nursing professionals, experts widely recommend one solution: Educate more students to become nurses. That antidote isn’t so straightforward, however. Nursing schools are facing another deficiency of their own — faculty shortages. Without enough teachers, nursing schools are unable...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requested a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.In response, Olsen filed three motions with WEC Friday...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost

More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Espionage Act#Politics State#Commerce#Badger Institute#Ap#Americans
TheHorse.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony turns his felon appointee loose

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has decided it may not be in his re-election campaign’s best interest to appoint a convicted felon — now awaiting trial on five additional charges — to the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission. Once again, absentee Evers is caught in a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy